The tax reform of the government Meloni takes his first step. The Council of Ministers approved the 22-article enabling law written by the Deputy Economy Minister Maurizio Leo and which will now be transmitted to Parliament. Giorgia Meloni he called it a “necessary turning point for the country”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti underlined that the reform “completely rewrites the current tax system introduced in the 1970s”. Once the text has been approved by the Chambers, the government will have 24 months to write the implementing decrees. But the first “module” will be the cut of the personal income tax rates from the current four to three which, as Leo confirmed, will be introduced from next year. Which ones will depend on the money that will be found, but the minimum landing point will be 23 percent for incomes up to 28 thousand euros, 33 percent for those up to 50-55 thousand euros and 43 percent for those above. In the delegation this step is defined as a “transition” towards the flat tax. Which in the meantime will be introduced on salary increases for employees. The project also provides for “horizontal equity”. The no-tax area of ​​employees and pensioners will be equivalent to 8,500 euros and also the deductions from employment and pension income. Employees will also be able to deduct social security contributions and expenses incurred to produce income (such as transport costs) from taxes. An important novelty is contained in article 22 of the delegation approved yesterday. A sort of anti-income tax clause. The implementation of the reform, it is written, must in no way increase the tax burden. For companies, the delegation introduces a double rate taxation. Ires, currently at 24 per cent, could drop to 15 per cent for those companies that take on or make “qualified” investments in the next two years. Traders and small businesses will be able to enter into two-year agreements with the tax authorities. The Agency will calculate, thanks to the databases at its disposal, the fees to be paid. If the company accepts, it will not undergo checks for two years. If he earns more, the extra profit won’t be taxed. The relationship between the tax authorities and the taxpayer, in the intentions of the government, will have to change profoundly. There will have to be a constant dialogue. Anyone who declares all taxes, but then fails to pay them for objective reasons, will no longer end up in the criminal justice system. And the judges will have to take into account the agreements entered into with taxpayers to reimburse taxes that may have been evaded. Collection will also be less invasive. Folders can always be paid in 120 installments. If the Agency fails to collect the amount due within 5 years, the debt will be automatically cancelled.

Flat Tax, deductions for employees and 3 income tax brackets: what the tax reform will look like

THE STEPS



VAT will also be reformed. In addition to the current rates of 22, 10.5 and 4 per cent (which will be rationalised), there will also be a “zero” rate which may include a maximum of seven goods considered essential. Implementing the reform will come at a cost. How will it be financed? «The delegation», explained the Ministry of the Economy yesterday, «provides for the revision of tax expenditures, which today includes more than 600 items». In short, the intention is to enter a road, that of reducing deductions, on which many have tried without success. The idea this time, however, is not to intervene with shears on the 600 entries. Taxpayers will be allocated a kind of income-based “budget” to use for tax rebates. Once the limit is exhausted, taxation will return to full. This “budget” should be 4 percent for incomes in the first Irpef bracket, 3 percent in the second bracket and 2 percent in the third bracket, to zero beyond a certain threshold. The center-right yesterday applauded the approval of the measure together. The center left rejected the project through the mouth of the economic manager of the Pd Antonio Misiani. Then there are the social partners. The trade unions have already expressed their clear opposition, while Confindustria has instead promoted some of the fundamental measures. Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Leo called for measures for families to compensate for the burden on mortgages deriving from the choices of the ECB.

