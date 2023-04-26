Tax return: 128 meters of driving and models. An all-Italian madness | Milena Gabanelli

Even the accountants complainno. They are the ones who have everything to gain: the more complex it is tax declaration and more i citizens they are forced to transit from their offices and pay fees. Yet for years it has been said: «We are simplifying». That is not true you can tell by looking the instructions of the 2023 relating to tax declaration of the 2022. Let’s start from 730which should be the simplest because it concerns employees and pensioners: they are 144 pages of instructions and 16 modelin total 160 pages. That of natural persons (model who can use i professionals eh workers autonomous): I am 383 pages of instructions (divided into three files) and 51 of models. In total 434 pages. Trying to measure them, they are respectively 47 meters for the 730 and 128 meters for natural persons. In 2013 it was called «Unique», and they were 277 total pages. Almost doubling in 10 years.

The jungle of deductions The heaviest picture of the personal income model (but also applies to the 730) is that of the charges and some deductible expenses, which for years every budget law has been churning out in a continuous stream. Out of the total 167 pages of instructions in the first issue, well 54 are made up of the framework RP (charges and expenses).

In ours models they are not here guide, reference must be made to the legislation, which is enormously complex. For example the health costs are divided by pathologiesper dependent family membersper disabilityfor i guide dogse veterinary expenses. And then the Caf or accountant must keep them for verification for 5 years. To explain how to interpret each single case related to deductible charges and expenses of natural persons, the Revenue Agency sent two in July 2022 megacircolari (No. 28 and No. 24) for a total of 549 pages.

The problem (which the tax reform says it wants to solve) is precisely this jungle of deductions and deductionsand if you do not proceed with a work of rationalization and simplification we don’t go out anymore. See also Nails, gel manicure dryer can cause cancer

France and Germany In France, medical expenses are in a row, and also concern the spouse plus 2 family members. The taxpayer must indicate only the amount. In Italy, on the other hand, the “income tax” model is only for individuals. The joint cannot be done. In Germany it is completed online. The tax payer (or someone on his behalf if authorised) enters the German agency’s website, identifies himself by providing his credentials, and finds the guided compilation.

Neither of these two countries produces a quantity of pages of instructions and models remotely comparable to the Italian one

In France, the personal income tax return is decidedly simplified, in Germany a little less. For this reason, the expenses of the accountant or the Caf can be deducted.

Is it prefilled? We are at 4% In Italy (as well as in France) we have the “precompiled” form for the 730, and has existed since 2015. Every year the Agency produces them 23.2 million (which is the total number of taxpayers who can use it). It works like this: the taxpayer checks it, if the accounts add up, he sends it back to the sender (without going to the Caf or the accountant).