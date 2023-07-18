Tax return 2022: More time to submit

Neustadt ad Weinstrasse – Taxpayers have two months longer to submit their 2022 tax return, namely until October 2, 2023. Anyone who has four years to submit their tax return explains what happens if they submit it late and how to gain more time the wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH).

Until the 2018 assessment period, the tax return had to be with the tax office by May 31 at the latest. Since then, July 31 has been the new deadline for filing the tax return – i.e. seven months after the assessment period.

The assessment period is the calendar year for which the tax return is made, i.e. from January 1st to December 31st of the year 2022, for example.

However, taxpayers who are obliged to submit a tax return were given more time due to the corona pandemic: the tax return for 2021 had to be submitted to the tax office by October 31, 2022 at the latest. And the government has decided on extensions for the coming years with the “Fourth Corona Tax Assistance Act” package of measures:

The tax return for 2022 must be with the tax office by September 30, 2023. However, because this date falls on a Saturday, the submission deadline is October 2, 2023. The tax return for 2023 must have reached the tax office by August 31, 2024 at the latest. This date also falls on a Saturday, which is why the submission date has been postponed to September 2, 2024.

The deadline for submitting the 2024 tax return, however, is again July 31, 2025.

By the way: Anyone who submits a tax return voluntarily is not bound by the usual deadlines – the tax return can be submitted retrospectively for up to four years. The 2019 tax return must therefore only be received by the tax office on December 31, 2023 by midnight. However, this date only applies to taxpayers who are not obliged to submit a tax return but would like to submit their tax return voluntarily.

Late surcharge: At least 25 euros per month

The responsible tax office sets a late fee for those taxpayers who submit their tax returns too late. Before 2018, it was still at the discretion of the responsible tax office whether and to what extent such a surcharge should be levied or not. In the meantime, the “must rule” has been laid down in the tax code instead of the so-called “can rule” – apart from a few exceptions.

With the “can rule” the determination of a late payment penalty is still a matter of discretion, while with the “must rule” the late payment penalty must be fixed. This means that the tax offices do not always impose a surcharge if the tax return arrives too late. However, if a late payment surcharge is imposed, it is always 0.25 percent of the remaining tax liability or at least EUR 25 per month – in addition to the tax to be paid. So if you submit your tax return a month and a day later, for example, you pay an additional 0.5 percent or at least 50 euros. The surcharge for delays can be up to EUR 25,000.

More time with the VLH

If you have your tax return for 2022 made by a wage tax association or a tax consultant, you have significantly longer time to submit it – namely until July 31, 2024.

The VLH: Germany’s largest income tax assistance association

The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) is Germany’s largest income tax assistance association with more than a million members and around 3,000 advice centers nationwide. Founded in 1972, VLH also provides the most consultants certified according to DIN 77700.

The VLH prepares the income tax return for its members, applies for all tax reductions, checks the tax assessment notice and much more within the scope of the limited advisory authority according to § 4 No. 11 StBerG.

