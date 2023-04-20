Tax return: Are you retiring in 2023? You should know that.

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse – The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) explains how high the pension allowance will be for 2023, from when the statutory pension will be fully taxed and what pensioners should also pay attention to. Also: a simple calculation example.

Anyone who retires this year is entitled to a pension allowance of 17 percent. This means: 17 percent of the pension remains tax-free, while 83 percent of the pension is taxable.

And this pension allowance remains the same from now on – i.e. as a fixed euro amount – for the entire term of the pension.

The full pension allowance is only calculated in the second pension year

The basis for calculating the pension exemption is the full annual gross pension. Most pensioners, however, retire during the year, i.e. the pension is usually paid for less than twelve months in the first year. Therefore, the pension allowance is generally only determined in the second pension year.

An example: Peter will retire on April 1, 2023. He is entitled to a pension allowance of 17 percent. His pension allowance is only calculated from the full annual gross pension of the second pension year – i.e. the year 2024.

Peter’s gross annual pension for 2024 is 15,000 euros. His pension allowance of 17 percent is therefore 2,550 euros. This pension allowance is determined once and remains unchanged in the following years – even if his earnings should increase due to pension adjustments.

By the way: For the first year of 2023, Peter’s pension allowance is 17 percent of his 2023 pension.

Good to know: In the coming years, the tax-free part of the pension will continue to shrink until, in 2040, all pensions will have to be 100 percent taxed. Here is an overview of the development of the pension allowance in the coming years:

Year of retirement: 2023

Tax share: 83%

Pension allowance: 17%

Year of retirement: 2024

Tax rate: 84%

Pension allowance: 16%

Year of retirement start: 2025

Tax share: 85%

Pension allowance: 15%

Year of retirement start: 2026

Tax share: 86%

Pension allowance: 14%

Year of retirement start: 2027

Tax share: 87%

Pension allowance: 13%

Pension increases are fully taxed

The pension allowance is therefore set individually for each pensioner at the beginning of their retirement. However, the annual pension increases that follow in the course of retirement must be taxed in full.

An example: Ingrid will retire in September 2023 and will receive a monthly pension of 1,000 euros. The statutory pension will be increased on July 1, 2024, and it will then be EUR 1,100. Like every pensioner, she is entitled to the flat-rate income-related expenses allowance of 102 euros, which the tax office automatically takes into account:

Annual amount of pension 2023: 4.000 Euro

Taxable portion: 83 percent of 4,000 euros (Sept. to Dec. 2023): 3,320 euros taxable

Flat rate advertising costs: ./. 102 euros taxable

Taxable: 3,218 euros

Annual amount of pension 2024 (6 x 1,000 euros + 6 x 1,100 euros): 12,600 euros taxable

Tax share: 83 percent of 12,600 euros: ./.10,458 euros

Lifetime pension allowance: = 2,142 euros

./. 2,142 euros taxable

Flat rate advertising costs: ./. 102 euros

Taxable: = 10,356 euros

By the way: Depending on the type of pension, taxation is different: with the taxation portion, the income portion or the personal tax rate. With the taxation portion – i.e. just like with the statutory pension – disability pensions, widows’ and orphans’ pensions from statutory insurance or Rürup pensions are taxed, for example.

Pensions from a private pension insurance (no Riester or Rürup pension) or an additional pension (such as from the federal and state pension institution, VBL for short) are usually taxed with the more favorable portion of the income. A Riester pension or a pension from the company pension scheme is generally taxed at the personal tax rate when it is paid out.

Pensioners should also take this into account when filing their tax returns

In addition to the cover form, pensioners must fill out Appendix R for “Pensions and other domestic benefits”. The tax office takes into account the flat-rate amount of 102 euros for income-related expenses, provided pensioners do not claim higher expenses.

The following facilities may also be added:

Annex R-AV / bAV for benefits from domestic pension contracts and from domestic company pension schemes

Appendix R-AUS for pensions and other benefits from foreign insurance policies, foreign pension contracts and foreign company pension schemes

Appendix KAP for capital gains

Appendix V for income from renting and leasing

By the way: The two pension systems R-AV / bAV and R-AUS have only existed since 2020. Until 2019, all information on the pension was only to be made in Annex R.

