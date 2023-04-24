Tax return: The most important thing about cryptocurrencies

Neustadt ad Weinstraße – Whether it is worth investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum or Ripple or not – Investors should know the answers to the following questions: When do you have to take care of the withholding tax yourself? What does the bank take over? And how are losses offset? The wage tax assistance association United wage tax assistance e. V. (VLH) shows what private investors have to look out for. Because income tax must be paid on profits from crypto trading, as the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) recently decided.

Classic forms of investment: The bank takes care of the withholding tax

As a rule, private investors with shares, fund shares and other regulated investment products in their custody accounts hardly ever come into contact with the tax office: the banks offset profits against losses and pay the final withholding tax for them.

It is different with cryptocurrencies. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, BaFin for short, has classified Bitcoins & Co. as units of account. Cryptocurrencies are therefore not legal tender, so money holdings in virtual currencies are legally treated neither as (foreign) currency nor as an investment. But as so-called other economic goods. And that means: Profits and losses from cryptocurrencies can be relevant for the tax return.

Investment form cryptocurrency: Private investors have to take care of themselves

For example, a private investor who sells Bitcoins at a profit within a one-year period makes speculative profits that are subject to the regular income tax rate. For the tax office, it makes no difference how this profit is generated.

This means that anyone who trades cryptocurrencies, exchanges them for other cryptocurrencies or real currency, or makes purchases with cryptocurrencies – which is already possible with some retailers – must, according to the BFH ruling of February 14, 2023 (file number IX R 3/ 22) to state in the tax return. The tax authorities already handled it this way before the BFH ruling, but there was both criticism and complaints. With its ruling, the BFH finally clarified the issue.

The date of acquisition of the digital currency is decisive for the question of whether and how high the capital gains are taxed. There are two scenarios for this:

1. Holding period longer than one year: tax-free

For private investors who bought Bitcoin & Co. more than a year ago, the matter is simple: your capital gains remain tax-free. However, there is one restriction: if you earn interest with the cryptocurrency, not only is the withholding tax due for the interest payable, but the so-called speculation period is also increased from one year to ten years.

2. Holding period of less than one year: taxable

If you only hold the Bitcoins for a few months and then sell or exchange them for a profit, you have to pay tax on the profit at your personal tax rate. However, there is an exemption limit that helps with saving. Because private sales transactions remain tax-free up to a limit of 600 euros per year. But

Danger: The exemption limit should not be confused with the exempt amount. Anyone who is even one euro above the exemption limit must pay tax on all of their capital gains.

By the way: The exemption limit applies to all private sales transactions in one year. This means that if a private investor has sold assets such as gold, jewelry or paintings within a year in addition to capital gains from Bitcoin trading, he must add up all the profits for a year. The private sales are only tax-free if his profit is less than 600 euros.

Determine profits using the FIFO method

The capital gain results from the difference between the sales price achieved and the purchase price of the cryptocurrency. The problem: Like shares, cryptocurrencies are subject to price fluctuations. So the question is what order of purchases and sales must be observed. The answer: Bitcoin & Co. basically use the FIFO method.

FIFO stands for “First in, first out” and means, for example, that the bitcoins bought first are offset against the bitcoins sold first. The VLH therefore recommends documenting all bitcoin transactions made by a private investor very precisely. In case of doubt, she or he can provide the tax office with precise evidence.

Losses can be offset

Just like with stocks, losses from Bitcoin trading can also be offset: either with profits from the previous year or, thanks to loss carryforwards, with future profits. However, losses from private sales transactions can only be offset against such profits – and not with profits from stock transactions, for example.

From a formal point of view, it works like this: On the first page of the tax return, a private investor with cryptocurrency losses must tick the “Declaration to determine the remaining loss carryforward” option. As a result, the tax office will separately determine in a “Notification of the separate determination of the remaining loss carryforward” whether a loss carryforward is possible and also how high it is. This loss assessment notice is issued separately for married couples, usually together with the tax assessment notice.

The result: the tax office “remembers” the amount of the loss and deducts it from the relevant income in the coming year. As a precaution, an entry for the loss should also be made in the “Other” annex. Then the taxable income can be reduced in the coming year.

VLH tip: balance profits and losses

The topic of cryptocurrency and taxes is highly complex, especially for tax inexperienced people. Therefore: Anyone who invests in cryptocurrency should have their broker or financial institution document and balance the profits and losses that have arisen within a year. With this evidence, private investors can state the relevant sums in their tax return or transfer the whole thing to a VLH advisor.

