Tax, the pre-compiled 730 is ready: from Irpef rates to bonuses, all the news

Norms and Tributes by Dario Aquaro and Cristiano Dell’Oste The models for natural persons are ready: among the new items are expenses for musical institutes and the architectural barriers bonus. In the last eight years, Irpef discounts have grown by 9.5 billion

Proof of the litmus for the pre-filled tax return. In the afternoon of 2 May, the Revenue will publish the 730 and income forms on its website with the pre-loaded data. It is the ninth year in which the tax authorities prepare the declaration of natural persons, which is starting to record a new record of deductions.

From 2014 – the last year without a pre-compiled form – up to 2022, the total of deductible charges indicated in the return rose by 14.8%, going from 64.4 to 73.9 billion.

It is a trend that clearly depends on the continuous expansion of the bonus catalogue. But also from pre-compilation: over time the number of data pre-loaded by the tax authorities has increased – which act as a reminder for taxpayers – and the methods of integration and online submission have been simplified.

This year, among other things, trusted people, such as family members, can be delegated directly online or via video call to manage the model.

In the years of the precompiled form, the bonuses that Italians have discounted from Irpef have grown by 9.5 billion. More than half of this increase (5.3 billion) according to Finance is made up of deductions for building recovery and energy saving, the weight of which even grew in the declarations presented in 2022, despite the boom in sales and discounts on invoices.

Almost 10 billion more bonuses

After the downturn for i lockdown since Covid, in 2022 the deductible expenses of 19% also reached their maximum, which include – among other things – medical expenses, interest on mortgages and university and funeral expenses. All items that the taxman is going to preload.

In fact, for the 2023 campaign, 1.3 billion pieces of data were sent to the Revenue, of which over a billion referred to health care costs. This year taxpayers will also find information on post-diploma courses at music institutes (AFAM), rent expenses and intermediation costs for the purchase of a first home, which were not there in 2022 Then there will be the first installment of the new bonus for the removal of architectural barriers: the amount – like that for other building bonuses – will remain in the information sheet if the transfer has been communicated to the tax authorities by a bank (10, 9 million data sent in 2023), while it will be included in the model if it was sent by the condominium administrator (5.2 million data).

Models accepted and modified

Do-it-yourself 730 taxpayers jumped from 1.4 million in 2015 to 4 million last year. 23.6% accepted the model as it was; the others have made changes or additions.

«Among the pre-compiled data we find numerous errors, even if with a tendency to improve over the years», comments Andrea Ferrari, president of Aidc (Italian Association of Chartered Accountants). “The mechanism – he continues – puts the taxpayer in front of a choice: to accept the work of the PA, even if perhaps wrong, or to correct it by exposing itself to censorship”. The accountants, says Ferrari, «act upstream of the fulfillment, with a consultancy activity and not a compilation, therefore the real simplification would be for us to have a voice in the development of the rules, for example by participating in the tax reform process now starting ».

The leap of the 730 through the Caf

Between 2014 and 2022, together with do-it-yourself mailings, the number of 730 sent via Caf and professionals grew (from 17.7 to 19 million), to the detriment of other types of declaration.

A growth that went hand in hand with that of bonuses, as evidenced by the rate of corrections recorded at the Cafs, which manage the vast majority of the 730, as explained by the coordinator of the National Consultation, Giovanni Angileri: «Over 90% of the declarations we download are then modified or integrated. We know that unfortunately the pre-compiled form is not complete and, on the other hand, those who go to a Caf often do so precisely to modify the model».

The pre-compiled, in short, performs various functions. «Almost always those who come to us have already downloaded it and have seen the general situation – adds Angileri -. And, in any case, our judgment is positive: the comparison with the model is useful for checking the data that the citizen has provided us». However, a knot to be resolved quickly concerns health care costs: the Cafs have been made equal to citizens, who from this year must only keep the justifications relating to the modified or added expenses; but we need to understand how this rule is declined at an operational level.

THE MAIN NEWS OF THE 2023 MODEL

1 – THE NEW IRPEF

Rates in 4 brackets

– The income tax brackets become four: 23% (up to 15 thousand euros); 25% (up to 28 thousand); 35% (up to 50 thousand); 43% (over 50 thousand).

– Enhanced deductions for income from employment, pension and similar.

– These innovations appear indirectly in 730, because they are already considered by the Cu.

2 – THE BENEFIT

75% Anti-Barrier Bonus

– For expenses incurred in 2022 for interventions aimed at overcoming architectural barriers, a deduction of 75% over 5 years is due.

– As for the other building bonuses, the data is made available only in the summary sheet and not directly in the 730 (except for the condominium bonuses).

3 – LOCATIONS

Deduction for young people

– Young people up to the age of 31, with an income of up to 15,493.71 euros, are granted a deduction of 20% of the rent (the deductible amount cannot exceed 2 thousand euros).

– The data pre-loaded in the 730 form, relating to contracts and lease payments, are taken from the Tax Registry.

4 – DONATIONS

Social bonus e Its Academy

– For donations to third sector entities there is a 65% tax credit (social bonus).

– For payments to Its Academies, the credit is 30% (which can be raised to 60% in certain cases).

– If the data are not in the 730 or summary sheet, for example because the taxpayer has opposed making them visible to the tax authorities, they can be entered.



