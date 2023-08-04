Home » Tax, the reform arrives in the Chamber of Deputies – Direct and live
Health

Tax, the reform arrives in the Chamber of Deputies – Direct and live

by admin
Tax, the reform arrives in the Chamber of Deputies – Direct and live

The general discussion on the fiscal delegation begins in the Chamber. On the basis of what was agreed by the Montecitorio group leaders, the votes on the amendments will not begin before 11. The tax delegation will be definitively dismissed today. It will be the last provision to be examined by the Montecitorio assembly before the summer break.

There are just under thirty, all in opposition, the amendments to the fiscal delegation presented in the Chamber. The agendas are instead 40. Low numbers that confirm the prospect of an examination sent to the Assembly of the text.

“We have to change the face of the tax system, this is what we want to do, but without letting our guard down in the fight against tax evasion”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo in his speech in the Chamber on the tax delegation. “The two-year arrangement with creditors is not a gift to tax evaders, far from it: we have artificial intelligence, interoperability of databases and preventive analysis which we place at the basis of the fight against tax evasion. Even for larger companies, cooperative compliance is not a gift, it is enabling companies to have a more collaborative relationship,” he said.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Meatballs yes, but with lentils: simple, delicious and dietary!

You may also like

“Fit for Gaming – Healthy gambling, but how?”...

Breast cancer, when it becomes personal for doctors

Big or small? Who is at risk for...

The Impact of Heat Stress on Livestock: Adapting...

Last-Minute Diet: Lose 5 Kilos in 3 Days...

Ocular albinism – My eyesight

Less than 80 calories! Five flavors of ice...

Covid: global cases above one million again –...

Unveiling the Journey: From Reluctant Goalkeeper to Rising...

Lauterbach as a scientist and prevention – health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy