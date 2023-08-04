Tax, the reform arrives in the Chamber of Deputies – Direct and live

The general discussion on the fiscal delegation begins in the Chamber. On the basis of what was agreed by the Montecitorio group leaders, the votes on the amendments will not begin before 11. The tax delegation will be definitively dismissed today. It will be the last provision to be examined by the Montecitorio assembly before the summer break.

There are just under thirty, all in opposition, the amendments to the fiscal delegation presented in the Chamber. The agendas are instead 40. Low numbers that confirm the prospect of an examination sent to the Assembly of the text.

“We have to change the face of the tax system, this is what we want to do, but without letting our guard down in the fight against tax evasion”. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo in his speech in the Chamber on the tax delegation. “The two-year arrangement with creditors is not a gift to tax evaders, far from it: we have artificial intelligence, interoperability of databases and preventive analysis which we place at the basis of the fight against tax evasion. Even for larger companies, cooperative compliance is not a gift, it is enabling companies to have a more collaborative relationship,” he said.

