“The timing, announced by the government representatives” in the meeting with the trade unions on the tax reform “provide for the adoption of the delegated decrees – which will contain the implementation discipline of the principles expressed in the delegation – within 24 months from the date of entry into force of the enabling law”. Palazzo Chigi makes it known. “The representatives of the Executive assured the unions present ‘maximum openness to dialogue and confrontation throughout the parliamentary process’ of approval of the delegation and subsequent implementing measures”. This was reported in a note from Palazzo Chigi after the meeting between the government and the unions on the tax reform. “After the confrontation with the unions, a table with the trade associations and professional orders is scheduled for tomorrow. A method – reads the press release -, that of dialogue, which testifies to the Government’s willingness to achieve a reform that is as concrete and shared as possible”. Among the objectives of the tax reform there is also that of “simplifying obligations, encouraging collaboration with the tax authorities and encouraging the return of capital”. Così Palazzo Chigi in a note after the confrontation between the government and the trade unionsi on tax reform: “one of the main objectives” that the government “intends to vigorously pursue – we read – is the fight against tax evasion” on which specific measures are “being studied to encourage the spontaneous compliance of taxpayers, with the priority aim of arriving at a ‘Fisco Amico’ who dialogues with the tax payer”. “A broad delegation to structurally revolutionize the Italian tax system 50 years after the last comprehensive reform dating back to the 1970s (Delegated law n. 825 of 1971)”. This is how Palazzo Chigi defines the tax reform on which today it has launched discussions with the social partners, with the meeting with the trade unions which will be followed tomorrow by the one with businesses. “During the discussion at Palazzo Chigi with the representatives of the trade unions, the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Deputy Minister, Maurizio Leo and the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano, illustrated the principles and timing of the ‘New Tax’ redesigned by the Meloni Government which passes from an organic revision of the Italian tax system – reads the press release -. the Reform aims to favor dependent work, with the primary objective of helping families, young people and women, reducing the tax burden for companies, increase employment and investments, simplify obligations, encourage collaboration with the tax authorities and encourage the return of capital”. Palazzo Chigi underlines that “in this context, one of the main objectives that the Meloni Government intends to vigorously pursue is the fight tax evasion, an issue on which specific measures are being studied to encourage the spontaneous compliance of taxpayers, with the primary aim of arriving at a ‘Fisco Amico’ who dialogues with the taxpayer”.

The meeting with the government “did not go well in terms of substance or method. Today there was a description of the enabling law within 48 hours of the Council of Ministers, that’s not quite right. There was no involvement e we do not agree either on the reduction of the three rates, because it favors high and very high incomes, or on the flat tax, which is outside the dimension of progressiveness envisaged by the Constitution. We are absolutely not happy and satisfied. This is not a topic that concerns everyone”. Thus the deputy general secretary of the Cgil, Gianna Fracassi, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the tax reform. “There is a problem with resources, because this operation costs many billions, we would like to understand how and how much these operations are financed, we would like to avoid that this operation is to the detriment of the welfare state, health, education”. Thus the deputy general secretary of the CGIL, Gianna Fracassi, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on tax reform. “We need a serious fight against tax evasion – she remarks – but unfortunately we do not have a favorable precedent because there were amnesties in the budget law. It is not possible to exclude workers and pensioners who represent the majority of those who pay Irpef and are around 90% of taxpayers. There is very little about them. With Cisl and Uil there is a unified platform, we will evaluate the initiatives to put in place. We no longer accept being informed of things that have already been defined”. Fracassi adds that the government “has not said what the three personal income tax brackets will be, they are evaluating the rates”.

The leader of the CISL Luigi Sbarra underlines the “inadequacy” of the discussion put in place by the Government on the tax reform and the “urgency” of having answers. And, after today’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi, he says: “I would add that we need to speed up discussions on social security, pensions, health and safety, non-self-sufficiency, investment relaunch, job quality and stability. If the Government responds to our requests claims and to these priorities of ours, well, otherwise we are ready to evaluate together with CGIL and UIL the mobilization initiatives to be put in place in support of our reasons”. “In the meantime, we have raised a question linked to the inadequacy of the method, of dialogue and of discussion. A few hours after the convening of the Council of Ministers, it is not possible to summon the social partners and the union for information on the contents of the tax delegation law in partial, summary, general generic way”, says Sbarra as he leaves Palazzo Chigi. “There were few arguments that the Government presented to the table – he explains -: there is talk generically of a reduction in tax rates but we do not know if it stands out at the top or bottom, there is talk of a revision of the brackets and here too there is nothing been told.”. Sbarra then indicated: “We have essentially asked that there be a permanent, structured discussion with the trade union organizations on the tax issue. It is premature, on the basis of this summary information, to express a complete judgment on the text of the enabling law. We await the Council of Ministers, but we have indicated the urgency to the Government to respond to our priorities”. “We have posted the contents of our unified platform.” the CISL leader underlines that the request of the confederal trade unions is for “a tax reform that meets criteria that ensure the principle of progressive taxation. We need to start with a sharp reduction in taxes on middle and popular incomes from work and retirement, i.e. reduce taxes to those who pay them every year down to the last cent in this country. We have represented the urgency of raising the strategy to combat tax evasion and avoidance which is worth 100 billion euros of lost revenue every year in the coffers of the State: there is a lot of VAT evasion, there is a lot of Irpef evasion, there is a lot of tax evasion. We have placed the urgency of determining tax reduction interventions on the fruits of national and corporate collective bargaining. We have asked for the return of the tax drag at a time when wages, salaries and pensions are being massacred by double-digit inflation. We have placed the need to restore fringe be nefit for how we had negotiated them with the previous government: they had been brought to three thousand euros, today we feel that there is a return to the past at 258 euros”.

On taxation, “the Government has an ambitious plan to make an overall reform”, “on the merits there is more than something concerning work but we will then have to intervene in detail when we have a definitive text”, he said, after the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the trade unions on tax delegation, the general secretary of theAlso Paolo Capone “There is a set of interventions in favor of work that seem to us in line with the requests we have made, but we will have to see them written in detail and then we will make an assessment”.

Today the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurice Leo, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the judicial year of the Tax Justice confirmed that the tax delegation will go to the CDM on Thursday. “Today we will see the unions, then we will see the trade associations”. Landini’s doubts? “When he sees all the rules for employee work… We have put a lot of things for employee work”, he replied.