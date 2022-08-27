What is the tax visit and how to justify yourself if the door has not been opened to the doctor who comes home? Read on and you will find out.

The judge seems to have rethought about a justification on the tax visit that he had previously abolished.

What is the tax visit

Employers, whether public or private, can request a tax visit. The purpose is to ascertain the health conditions of the employee who asked for sick leave days. Requests can be made electronically on the INPS portal. The cost of the visit is fully borne by the employer.

The latter can also choose to send a doctor to the home of the employee who has been absent, who can check if the subject is engaged in other activities that may affect his recovery (eg sports, driving cars).

In the same day, the absent worker could receive up to two visits. You have to anyway take into account the times of medical visits that change from private employees to public employees. In the case of the first category the hours are: from 10 to 12 in the morning and from 17 to 19. As regards the second category, however, the hours are from 9 to 13 and from 15 to 18. Both categories of employees are obliged to open to the tax doctor. There is, however, one exception where it might be justified.

The only excuse accepted by the judge

Those who are not available could lose all or part of the economic treatment provided even when they are absent due to illness. The Supreme Court has always stated that the worker must always make sure to open to the INPS doctor and no exceptions were allowed: small trips to the garage or attic, naps, broken intercoms and so on. All the precautions to open to the doctor had to be adopted, whether by alternative means or with the collaboration and help of family members and cohabitants.

Today, however, being in the shower is a valid motivation. Who is in the shower is justified if he has not heard the bell and the INPS doctor to check the tax visit. Among the valid justifications, the specialist visits also stand out, of which the employee will subsequently transmit adequate certification. In addition, there are specific diseases for which the tax visit is exempt.

Could this be an additional method for employees to circumvent the law and, therefore, the controls of fiscal doctors?

