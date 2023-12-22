Tax visit due to illness: the INPS doctor also visits at Christmas, times to pay attention to

During Christmas period, INPS tax visits continue as scheduled, regardless of the holiday season. This means that workers who are on sick leave may still be subject to visits by tax doctors to confirm the legitimacy of their absence from work.

Tax visits are a method used to confirm the actual state of illness of an employee who is temporarily absent from work. According to ilciriaco.it, these checks can be carried out not only on regular working days but also on Sundays and holidays.

There are specific rules and situations to consider to avoid potential issues. For instance, if an employee falls ill during the company’s holiday closure, and the illness does not affect the enjoyment of holidays, there is no obligation to communicate their state of health to the employer. In such cases, the employee will not be required to stay at home or undergo a medical examination.

However, if the illness prevents the employee from enjoying holidays freely, they must communicate their condition to their employer. In these cases, a medical assessment regarding the communicated health status may be required, even during holidays.

It’s important to note that there are specific time slots during which tax visits can be received. For public sector workers, visits can occur between 9am and 1pm, and between 3pm and 6pm. Private sector workers, on the other hand, may receive visits between 10am and 12pm, and between 5pm and 7pm.

There are some situations in which individuals are exempted from medical checks, even if they are ill, such as those with a certificate of an accident at work, high-risk pregnancy, service-related disability, hospitalization, or a severe life-threatening illness.

During the holiday season, it’s important for employees to be aware of these rules and their rights to avoid any unpleasant situations.

