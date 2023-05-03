Tax wedge, 4 billion cut but 1.1 are paid by workers: the drop in contributions increases the Irpef payable. The simulations

Other than the “treasure from 4 billion” he talks about Giorgia Meloni in the now famous video on the measures launched during the CDM del First of May. The resources for cutting the contribution wedge paid by employees allocated by the government (in deficit) stop at 2.9 billion. The rest, approx 1.1 billionwhere does it come from? According to the latest draft of the Labor decree, it is higher taxes which will be paid by the workers themselves as a result of the reduction in contributions. THE contributions in fact they are deductible and as the exemption increases the tax base rises on which it appliespersonal income tax Result: according to the first simulations from the CGILthose who earn around 20,000 euros gross a year from July will have a additional benefit of about 59 euros per month. Adding up the approx 45 euro foreseen by the cut of the wedge already in force, it reaches over 100. But the net benefit will stop at a seventy total euros. For those with a gross salary of 15mila euro the overall advantage will instead stop at 62 euro because almost 20 will be eaten by the taxman.

At first glance it is one mockery not recently. But the mechanism is certainly not new: it always works like this when instead of “cutting taxes” – as the premier claims to have done – the part of the wedge relating to the contribution that goes to finance the pension is acted upon. The incumbent government can thus announce a cut more full-bodied compared to the resources it actually had to find to secure the coverage. Even the 1.8 billion allocated during the Draghi government at the first reduction of 0.8 points in 2022 and the 1.1 billion added with the aid decree bis to bring it to 2 points from July to December were the total cost of the intervention, financed however in part (500 million in the first case and 350 in the second) precisely by the higher associated tax revenues.

Returning to the May 1st decree, it must be said that the latest draft dated April 30 establishes that the new cut will start in July and stop at the end of Novemberafter just five months. The press releases from Chigi and the Mef speak instead of an intervention destined to continue for another month, until 31 December. The hedges are therefore susceptible to upward adjustments. But the proportions are already clear: article 34 of the measure, in the second paragraph, explains that in the face of equal charges for 2023 4 billion overall covers will arrive “as to 1,156 million euros for the year 2023 and 96 million euros for the year 2024″ from “higher income deriving from paragraph 1“. That is, the one that increases the contribution exemption by 4 points.

As income rises, the distance between the gross and net benefit is obviously destined to increase thanks to the higher nominal rate and the increase in the effective marginal rate, which takes account of deductions. Thus, as the tables prepared by the CGIL technicians show, at altitude 25mila euro of gross receipts the 6% cut will leave approx 88 euros net more against a gross benefit of 134 euros (of which 76 attributable to the May Day intervention). At 35,000 euros of gross income, the difference will even reach 70 euros. Beyond that threshold, the union points out, the relief resets without gap. With the risk that any salary increase it would translate, for a worker close to that figure, into a substantial net loss for the worker. After all, the stated purpose of the intervention, as stated in the Def, was to “moderate wage growth“.