Taxi driver dying from a collision between car and taxi in Milan. The hypothesis is overtaking with red

Terrible accident in Milan. And taxi and a private car yes. I am collided just after 8am on Sunday 23rd April just outside the city centre, leaving injured 4 peopleone of which in life threatening. It would be about the taxi driverand 59 year old man. Still to be ascertained cause of the clash, but it would seem that it was a risky overtaking.

The dynamics of the accident

The clash took place in the morning at the intersection between avenue Corsicathe road that leads to Forlanini and Linate airport, with via Mugello.

The two cars, one Toyota is an Audiwere traveling in opposite directions when they collided a few minutes after 8am on Sunday 23 April, for reasons that are currently being investigated by local police.

The site of the clash in Milan

The taxi was proceeding along viale Corsica towards Linate, while the Audi, coming from piazzale Susa, was traveling towards piazzale Cuoco, just outside the center of Milan.

From the first findings, it would seem that Audi has attempted a risky overtaking of a bus, eventually colliding with the Toyota driven by the taxi driver.

According to another reconstruction, the impact, a frontal-lateralwould have happened because one of the two vehicles would be passed with red at the crossroads with via Mugello.

The wounded in the clash

Il casualty toll, at the moment, is 4 people in all. The driver and passenger of the taxi, respectively, were injured in the collision a 59-year-old man e a 22 year old boyand the driver and passenger of the car, an Audi, a 36-year-old man e a 31-year-old woman.

Toyota taxi driver, revived on the spot, he was transported to the hospital Nicaragua in code red. It appears to be in very serious conditions and that his life is in danger.

The two passengers of both cars were instead transported from the 118 in code yellow al Polyclinic and the Audi driver in yellow al St. Raphael.

Another fatal accident in Milan

Just three days earlier, Thursday April 20, a 39-year-old woman had been hit by a cement mixer in the center of Milan, while on a bike.

The accident had occurred in the Tribunal area, at the intersection of Corso di Porta Vittoria and Via Sforza.



