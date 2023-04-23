Home » Taxi driver dying from a collision between car and taxi in Milan. The hypothesis is overtaking with red
Taxi driver dying from a collision between car and taxi in Milan. The hypothesis is overtaking with red

Taxi driver dying from a collision between car and taxi in Milan. The hypothesis is overtaking with red

A 59-year-old man, a taxi driver, is dying after a collision between two cars in the morning in Milan. 3 other people were also injured

Terrible accident in Milan. And taxi and a private car yes. I am collided just after 8am on Sunday 23rd April just outside the city centre, leaving injured 4 peopleone of which in life threatening. It would be about the taxi driverand 59 year old man. Still to be ascertained cause of the clash, but it would seem that it was a risky overtaking.

