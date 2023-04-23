taxi driver in danger of life and three others injured

It happened maybe for the failure to comply with a red light (not excluded, following a risky overtaking). The car collided with the side of a taxi. The collision is violent. The four aboard the two cars involved are all injured. However, the worst is the taxi driver. He is a 59 year old who when rescued is first revived on the spot and then transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital. He is in a reserved prognosis and in danger of life. It happened on Sunday 23 April, at 8, in viale Corsica, in Milan road which then leads to viale Forlanini and then to Linate airport.

The white car arrived right from the Milanese city airport and at the intersection with Viale Mugello it would have been hit by the private carperhaps passed through the red light, which proceeded from piazzale Susa in the direction of piazzale Cuoco. The taxi customer, a 22-year-old boy, was also injured, finished in yellow code at the Policlinico. At the same hospital, still in yellow, also the passenger of the car, a 31-year-old woman. The driver, on the other hand, was a 35-year-old man he went – also in yellow – to San Raffaele. On the spot, in addition to the 118 vehicles, the local police patrols also intervened, engaged in the surveys to clarify the dynamics of the clash.