Taxis, fires, expensive flights, bridge over the Strait: Meloni’s summer maneuver | The taxi drivers threaten a strike and the Government corrects its course

It is a candidate to break records, at least in terms of duration: complex, as many predicted on the eve of the meeting of the Council of Ministers which approved two decrees for all (Aset e Giustizia)working on various matters before the government allows itself a few days of relaxation on August 15th.

The meeting focuses on the many (and quite heterogeneous) measures of the two omnibuses, starting by the high-priced flights and by the money of the taxis. The solutions do not convince those directly involved: taxi drivers do not like the accumulation of licenses so much so that one acronym is said to be ready to strike, and the measure disappears in the CDM.

Taxi – A part of the trade union representatives threatened to strike and so the text in the Council of Ministers was modified, excluding the hypothesis of cumulation of definitive licenses held by the same subject. Simplifications and accelerations are envisaged for the procedures relating to temporary licenses, extendable for 24 months. For the purchase of taxis necessary for the exercise of the new licenses, the doubling of the Ecobonus is envisaged, the same benefit recognized to the NCCs. Finally, the tool of the is de-bureaucratized double guide to face the tourist peaks with maximum efficiency and simplicity for the operators.

Love – It is considered “unfair business practice” the use of automated procedures for determining tariffs – to and from the islands, i.e. where there is a need for territorial continuity – based on web profiling of the user or on the type of electronic devices used for bookingswhen it results in economic damage. Finally, the companies will always inform the user, for online ticket purchases, about the use of profiling tools. The airlines, which Mimit also recalls had been consulted, they see the price control mechanism as a violation of European rules.

fire – Stricter penalties for those responsible for arson. It has also been established a fund of 10 million euros intended for travelers and tour operators for the reimbursement of costs incurred after the fires that devastated Sicily. The statutory minimum for those who cause the fire goes from four to six years. If the mother is culpable, the minimum penalty is two years’ imprisonment. It increases “by one third to one half” if “the fact is committed in order to gain profit for oneself or for others or with abuse of powers or with violation of duties inherent in the execution of tasks or in the performance of services within the scope of the prevention and active fight against forest fires”.

Strait Bridge – After the first two hours of the meeting, the contested remains derogation from the salary cap for the Strait Bridge managers. But, assures the MIT that pushed the measure, it will only serve to recruit “the best” on the market. Article 15 provides that the concessionary company the limit of 240 thousand euros does not apply of the maximum fees for directors and employees.

Semiconductors – A tax credit comes from 630 million for businesses who invest in research and development in chips. The government will also be able to declare “the pre-eminent strategic national interest” of foreign investments exceeding one billion euros. An extraordinary commissioner may be appointed and a single authorization will suffice.

Dear materials – Against the increase in costs, additional resources of over one billion are foreseen, covered by the Fund for the continuation of public works.

5G – Within 120 days from the entry into force of the law conversion of the dl, the exposure limits currently in force equal to 6 v/m will be “adapted in the light of the most recent and accredited scientific evidence”, in compliance with EU rules.

Golden power – special powers are strengthened to monitor the transfer abroad of particularly critical technology, even when it occurs intra-group. The exercise takes place when the acts and operations involve artificial intelligencesemiconductor manufacturing machinery, cybersecurity, aerospace, energy storage, quantum and nuclear technologies

Alitalia – The cigs for the workers of the old Alitalia is extended until 31 October 2024 but the shock absorbers are also modified with the ceiling on the increase in economic treatment which goes from 80% to 60%.

Tourism in Sicily – A Fund of 10 million will be allocated to travelers and tour operators for the reimbursement of costs incurred after the fire

Foreign Investments – The government will be able to declare “the preeminent strategic national interest” and appoint an extraordinary commissioner responsible for their implementation, thus aiming to speed up the procedures for maxi-projects worth at least one billion euros.

blue crab – Against the spread of the killer crab, starting from 1 August 2023, the expenditure of 2.9 million euros is authorized in favor of consortia and aquaculture companies that take care of the capture and disposal of the species

Small towns – A fund has been set up by the Ministry of Transport for road investments with a budget of 50 million between now and 2025. These are resources intended for municipalities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. The total contribution granted to each municipality can be a maximum of 150 thousand euros.

Wiretapping extension – The use of interceptions has been extended to some hypotheses of serious crime. The investigative tool can be applied in proceedings for crimes related to the illicit trafficking of waste, to cases aggravated by the mafia method, to kidnappings for extortion purposes and to terrorism.

Centralized archive – Introduced a centralized archive, interdistrict digital infrastructures, where the activities ordered by the individual prosecutors will be kept. The organization and surveillance of the listening activity will remain in the hands of the chief prosecutors, but “the Ministry of Justice ensures the setting up and maintenance of the infrastructures” and “with the exclusion of access to unencrypted data”.

8X1000 for drug addictions – From next year’s declarations it will be possible to allocate it to the “recovery of drug addictions and other pathological addictions”.

covid – The obligation of isolation for the positives falls. The indication for Regions and autonomous Provinces to communicate data on infections to the ministry and Iss on a daily basis also ceases.

Salvini: “Ok to the withdrawal of extra profits from the banks”

Minister Giorgetti “approved a standard of social equity, which is a levy on bank extra profits limited to 2023″, Matteo Salvini reported at the press conference. All the proceeds will go to two items: help for first home loans and tax cuts”. The ECB’s rate hike “has led to an increase in the cost of money for households and businesses. There hasn’t been an equally diligent, fast and important increase for consumers. So in this gap there will be a 40% withdrawal from the multibillion-dollar extra profits of the banks. Let’s not go into the merits of the figures, but just look at the banks’ profits for the first half of 2023 to understand that we are not talking about a few million, but we can hypothesize a few billion”

Giulio Pinco Caracciolo

