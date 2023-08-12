Taxman asks Airbnb for 500 million for unpaid taxes – QuiFinanza

The Agenzia delle Entrate presented a half-billion-euro bill to Airbnb. It is the figure that, according to the tax authorities, the international giant of tourist stays should pay to the Italian State for unpaid taxes on short-term rentals operated in our country.

The dispute

According to the provisions of Italian law, the professional hostswhose income is mainly based on the accommodation business, directly pay the withholding tax which is equivalent to the flat rate coupon of 21%, or the owner’s marginal income tax rate.

The legislation in force since 2017 obliges the platforms to act as withholding agent towards non-professional hosts, the owners of apartments and houses for whom, on the other hand, the rental of accommodation is not the main source of income and who represent the majority of subjects who work with Airbnb.

In these cases the company should withhold 21% of transactions and pay the withholding tax to the state. But since the introduction of this rule, the US group has contested the claims of the Italian tax authorities and has appealed to the TAR.

The litigation

In Italy, Airbnb does not have a tax representative who acts as a withholding agent and, as the group was keen to underline in response to the Revenue Agency, the Court of Justice of the European Union established in December last year that the obligation for a foreign company to designate a tax representative in our country should be considered “a disproportionate restriction on the freedom to provide services”, in contrast with European law.

However, the Court established in the same judgment that Italian law can ask platforms to collect information and data on the rentals made, and also to apply the withholding tax provided for by the national tax regime.

Before involving the supranational body, the story had reached the State Council which has held a general hearing on the case and which should be expressed shortly. Airbnb has announced that, pending the ruling of the highest Italian administrative body, it will continue to follow the provisions of European regulations and therefore not to follow up on the requests of the Revenue Agency (here we talked about the Government’s grip on Airbnb in the tourism bill ).

The disputed figure of 500 million euros is the highest ever requested by the Italian tax authorities from an internet company after the 817 million fine presented in early 2023 to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp (here we talked about the escape from Meta’s new social platform, Threads).

Meanwhile, the Milan prosecutor’s office and the Guardia di Finanza are also investigating the failure to pay the taxes due on short-term rentals, which from the investigations are allegedly reconstructing another front directly concerning the hosts, who in several cases they would not declare any income despite being the owners of the houses rented with Airbnb (here we talked about the new service launched by Airbnb).

