A tick is easily brought home from a walk in the woods or park, from going for a walk or from working in your own garden. After just a few days with temperatures above 8°C, ticks are active and their bite often goes unnoticed. As people enjoy their time outdoors more, their risk of the world‘s most common tick-borne viral infection, TBE (tick-borne encephalitis) increases. TBE is a viral disease that can cause inflammation of the central nervous system and long-lasting neurological damage. There is no special therapy for TBE itself. Treatment can only start with the health consequences that occur. Timely vaccination offers the best possible immune protection against disease.

Where the crawling danger awaits

Ticks are common in wooded areas and grasslands, as well as in home gardens and city parks. They prefer to stay in bushes and grass and are stripped there as they pass by. In Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) identifies the districts as risk areas in which TBE diseases have been relatively high in recent years. Since 2001 there has been an obligation to report TBE cases in accordance with the Infection Protection Act. The risk areas are currently mainly in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, in southern Hesse, in south-eastern Thuringia and in Saxony, but they are gradually expanding further north. In 2022, for example, counties in Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia were added. “The risk of becoming infected with the TBE virus varies greatly from region to region. The fact that risk areas keep appearing, i.e. the number of cases increases in relation to a region, makes it clear once again that protection is advisable Of course, TBE diseases also occur outside of these risk areas, because ticks are practically waiting on every doorstep,” warns Prof. Dr. Ute Mackenstedt, biologist and parasitologist at the University of Hohenheim. “You don’t have to travel far for that.” In Europe alone, up to 10,000 cases of the disease are registered every year.

TBE viruses can be transmitted directly with a tick bite

TBE viruses can be transmitted immediately with the bite, the tick has them in the saliva. This distinguishes TBE from other diseases spread by ticks. This means that removing a tick immediately cannot protect against a possible TBE infection. Only vaccination can provide the best possible protection. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends vaccination for people who live in or travel to TBE risk areas and who could be bitten by ticks. Anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, in parks or gardens will almost certainly encounter ticks.

TBE can occur in two phases[i]

It usually takes between seven and fourteen days from the tick bite to the onset of TBE disease. TBE can lead to inflammation of the meninges and central nervous system with long-lasting neurological damage. The signs of the first phase, such as headaches and body aches, exhaustion and a slight fever, can easily be mistaken for a flu-like infection or influenza. In a possible second phase, the virus affects the central nervous system. Severe headaches, stiff neck, dizziness and nausea as well as photophobia can occur. High fever with neurological signs such as meningitis, inflammation of the spinal or bone marrow or inflammation of the brain are possible consequences. An attack on the central nervous system can cause serious damage – and in the worst case, lead to death in about one to two out of 100 sufferers.[ii]

Vaccination can protect against TBE

Vaccination offers the most reliable immune protection against TBE. Immunization can be achieved with three vaccine doses within a few months. A first refresher course should take place after three years. There is a vaccine for children that is approved from the age of one. If protection is required within a short period of time, a basic immunization can be achieved after just three weeks using a rapid scheme. The first booster vaccination is due after 12-18 months.

