While Game Show Cologne was fairly busy and our team was scrambling between appointments, I was lucky enough to get a moment of respite and visit the Awaceb booth to experience the lovely Tchia firsthand. This delightful life sim is set in a vibrant island in the ocean, modeled after New Caledonia, the same South that many development teams have derived from themselves Pacific Islands. In this case, the concept of this lighthearted video game is to explore, complete objectives, and make as many islands as you can think of by utilizing some mysterious abilities and a handy ukulele that can illustrate your supernatural endeavors.

As I mentioned earlier, the island where Tchia is located is full of opportunity and hope. Some towns are filled with friendly faces and buildings, where you can find food, and you can even dive into some mini-games, such as one where you hit a target with your trusty slingshot for a limited time. However, the island also has a wide range of other experiences, including a statue of the island’s tyrannical leader that must be destroyed, or a campfire that can customize the protagonist, Tchia’s appearance (whether in the form of clothing, hairstyle, or even the style of the stringed instrument you use) . While Tchia prides itself on its passive and relaxed tone, there are more dangers and hectic opportunities that demand your attention.

It is here that we are first introduced to rivals and enemies on the island. Weird, fascinating cloth-like creatures that don’t feel scary in any sense, but still give you a real sense of the danger they pose. Beating them is where we need to use another interesting mechanic around magic. Known as Soul Leap, this ability allows Tchia to literally leap into objects and creatures, allowing you to embody their character and essence. This could be a bird that can easily traverse an island, a dog that digs for hidden treasure, or even a lantern that can spit flames or even explode for a more destructive conclusion. The latter are ideal for dealing with the strange, deadly creatures that inhabit the island.

Otherwise, it’s worth noting that you can also find wooden rafts suitable for sailing at some of the island’s marinas. This is Tchia’s personal boat and it serves several different purposes. It’s mostly about sailing and traveling around rivers (even into the vast ocean that surrounds the islands), but rafts are also often used for races, another mini-game to conquer. Likewise, Tchia also has a glider at her disposal, allowing her to safely descend from extreme heights, similar to how Link used his glider to overcome Hyrull’s massive mountain in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and cliff face.

While it’s not a particularly important aspect of the game in any sense, mainly because it’s not as demanding as many survival games, Tchia does have survival mechanics to consider. There’s hit points (of course), sprint stamina, and the vital energy to use the soul jump ability. Essentially, it’s like a bar that slowly drains as you continue to spend time in other forms, where running out means you’ll be ejected from whatever creature or object you’re inhabiting – sometimes Premature and uncomfortable situations. You’ll be able to expand on these survival elements by finding specific items on the island.

While I’d say the demo I’ve been through doesn’t really give a good idea of ​​Tchia’s story or narrative, and what it will ultimately offer players, the brief encounters with other island dwellers make it clear that we can expect an absolutely charming story. So while we won’t see Tchia in its entirety until 2023, from what I’ve seen, fans of relaxing and calming adventures will love Awaceb’s delightful game.