For Ifa 2022 Tcl has decided to go big and confirm the growth of recent years, which have made it one of the companies at the top of many sales charts in recent years, especially in the field of televisions, with a large stand where it was possible to touch everything that the Chinese brand can offer: OLED screens, sound bars, appliances, air conditioners, robot vacuum cleaners and augmented reality glasses.

One of the reference points of Tcl’s Berlin offer is the C835 Series Mini Led TV in the 55, 65 and 75 inch variants, presented in these hours and already awarded by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association as the best Mini Led TV this year. We are talking about a 4K TV with an excellent viewing angle, equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ, excellent black rendering and impressive brightness. And if you were looking for something even more impressive there is also a 98 inch Mini Led which should satisfy your requests.

All these televisions are equipped with excellent systems but for those who want even more Tcl also presented the X937U, a soundbar that uses Ray-Danz technology, that is a system that uses a particular positioning of the speakers and acoustic reflectors that are able to provide clarity and a high level sound involvement while containing costs, which is always the final goal of Tcl. For those looking for excellent performance, but he wants to go down a little more in price there is also the C935U soundbar.





Another point that TCL has been keen to emphasize in recent days obviously concerns the topic of energy saving. The goal is to offer more and more products in energy class A, but also to pay more attention to internal waste, to greenhouse gas emissions, eliminate the production of dangerous substances and keep out of the production processes all the minerals “of conflict” or that come from countries with strong political instability or full-blown wars and that somehow end up financing those wars. To this commitment are added programs for the recycling and recovery of used products and the use of increasingly recyclable packaging.

The other novelty to try at Ifa are the Nxtwear, glasses for augmented reality that had already been presented in other events but now have undergone a drastic improvement with regards to design and lightness. The shape has been streamlined and now they are basically similar to a pair of sunglasses behind which are hidden two lenses capable of projecting in front of us the image of a 140-inch screen that is 4 meters away, too. the weight has definitely improved. All that needs to be done to make them work is to connect the Thunderbolt cable from our device to the glasses, to which it attaches with a magnetic attachment.





Nxtwear works with computers, smartphones and even consoles and the expected compatibility will be very broad because the creation of an adapter is also planned. In our short test we had only a few small problems in adjusting the height between the eyes and the lens because the bridge on which the nose rests is a part that perhaps should be perfected and made more universal, but otherwise the result is surprising and allows you to play or watching a movie as if we were in front of a big screen, but without any encumbrance. At the moment we are still talking about a prototype being improved, but TCL plans to make them available by the end of the year in some countries.