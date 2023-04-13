In the investigation into the supporters who protected Matteo Messina Denaro’s fugitive, his name came out weeks ago. When the frame extrapolated from the images of the surveillance cameras of the Campobello di Mazara supermarket that immortalizes her chatting with the mafia boss two days before her arrest became public and the passionate letter-diary written to the godfather and discovered by the carabinieri came out . Just some of the clues that make Laura Bonafede, elementary school teacher daughter of the boss of Campobello di Mazara, historical ally of the Messina Denaro family, one of the key figures in the network of supporters of the former red primrose of Cosa nostra. The carabinieri del Ros arrested her this morning for aiding and abetting and procured non-compliance with sentences aggravated by the mafia method.
Raised in the cult of the mafia boss of Castelvetrano, linked to him by a very close sentimental relationship, she would have protected his fugitive since 1997, when Matteo was still living in hiding with his father, Don Ciccio Messina Denaro. For the magistrates – the investigation was coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia, the deputy Paolo Guido and the prosecutor Gianluca De Leo – awould provide for the fugitive’s daily life needswould have done his shopping to get him supplies when he feared he had been infected with Covid, would have created an encrypted code with him with which to communicate during periods of distance to protect the identity of accomplices, supporters and business partners.
The teacher, wife of the killer Salvatore Gentile, who is serving a life sentence for two murders committed on the orders of Messina Denaro, suspended from teaching after the controversies that erupted following the diffusion of the first news about his relationship with the mafia boss, she would therefore have been one of the pivots around which the godfather’s entire period of clandestinity revolved. The umpteenth of the Bonafedes to end up in jail in the name of the family’s old friendship with the wanted man. Before her were arrested her cousin Andrea, the surveyor who lent the identity used by the boss to be able to undergo cancer treatment, the other cousin, also named Andrea, the municipal employee who procured hundreds of prescriptions medical in Messina Denaro, and Emanuele Bonafede, one of the godfather’s sutler arrested together with his wife. An entire family devoted to the care and protection of the boss.