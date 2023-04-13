In the investigation into the supporters who protected Matteo Messina Denaro’s fugitive, his name came out weeks ago. When the frame extrapolated from the images of the surveillance cameras of the Campobello di Mazara supermarket that immortalizes her chatting with the mafia boss two days before her arrest became public and the passionate letter-diary written to the godfather and discovered by the carabinieri came out . Just some of the clues that make Laura Bonafede, elementary school teacher daughter of the boss of Campobello di Mazara, historical ally of the Messina Denaro family, one of the key figures in the network of supporters of the former red primrose of Cosa nostra. The carabinieri del Ros arrested her this morning for aiding and abetting and procured non-compliance with sentences aggravated by the mafia method.

Raised in the cult of the mafia boss of Castelvetrano, linked to him by a very close sentimental relationship, she would have protected his fugitive since 1997, when Matteo was still living in hiding with his father, Don Ciccio Messina Denaro. For the magistrates – the investigation was coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia, the deputy Paolo Guido and the prosecutor Gianluca De Leo – awould provide for the fugitive’s daily life needswould have done his shopping to get him supplies when he feared he had been infected with Covid, would have created an encrypted code with him with which to communicate during periods of distance to protect the identity of accomplices, supporters and business partners. See also "Aifa facilitates the therapy already in use for another pathology"