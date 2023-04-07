07 April 202307:45

After the Christmas rosary and the protest of two mothers, Marisa Francescangeli, primary school teacher of San Vero Limis, is now serving the measure: “A shock, I am the victim of an injustice”









Facebook Suspended for 20 days from teaching for having made pupils make a small rosary with 10 beads in the shape of a bracelet and for having recited a Hail Mary and the Our Father together with them in class, while substituting for a colleague in a third year. Protagonist of the episode, Marisa Francescangeli, 58 years old, a teacher from Nuoro who teaches in the primary school of San Vero Milis, in the province of Oristano, where she follows three classes, one fourth and two third. The fact, which resulted in the 20-day suspension of teaching and the reduction of salary, took place in one of these third parties on the last day of school before the Christmas holidays of 2022. The protest of two mothers lasts. “For me it was a shock – confesses the teacher. – In my career I have never had any problems. I feel like a victim of an injustice.”

Prayers and rosary in class, teacher suspended A career path that began in the mid-80s for teacher Marisa Francescangeli, with the first substitutes in the province of Nuoro, then the victory of the competition to teach in primary and childhood schools.

“I had young children, so I started as an administrative assistant but my desire was to be a teacher, so I resumed as a substitute teacher in Cagliari where I spent 5 years. Then, since my husband is from Oristano, I accepted the chair here in San Vero Milis, where I have been tenured for three years and in two years I hope to retire”, says the teacher who is also a provincial councilor of the Italian Association of Catholic teachers.

But now his resume is being tarnished by a

provision of the headteacher and of the provincial school officeafter two parents complained to the school about the rosary bracelet and prayers said in class before Christmas:

twenty days off from March 27 to April 15 and one

salary reduction.

“There had been a meeting with all the parents and

I apologized. I thought that was it, but then two Saturdays ago, as I was leaving school, the registered letter was hand-delivered to me and I was speechless. She didn’t have the courage to open it right away, I went home and only opened it at 10pm: I was shocked”, says the teacher.

“For me it is a joy to go to school and I don’t think I have done anything wrong, moreover all the children are taking religion lessons and are preparing for their first communion – he explains again, barely holding back his tears. – For me it is a joy to go to school. I miss the children.”

The case is followed by the lawyer of the Uil union Elisabetta Mameli, who

will appeal against the ruling.

Meanwhile, the story ended up on the table of the Minister of Education and Merit

Joseph Vallettarawith questions and statements from various center-right MPs denouncing “intolerance towards the Catholic religion” and “secular fundamentalism”.

Marisa Francescangeli feels like a victim of an injustice. But she is not alone. “Many – he confirms – among colleagues and parents of the school children were amazed, they called me and are supporting me. Now, however, I am only thinking of April 16, when I will be able to embrace my pupils again”.

