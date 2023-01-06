Home Health Teachers become painters to beautify the school gym – Campania
(ANSA) – SALA CONSILINA, 06 JAN – They are equipped with brushes, rollers, buckets of paint, ladders and easels to paint all the rooms of their school’s gymnasium. It happens in Sala Consilina, in the Salerno area. Some teachers have turned into painters to make the gym more usable and beautiful by painting it with trendy colours. They are the teachers of the “Marco Tullio Cicerone” State Institute of Higher Education who painted the gymnasium of the ITIS-MODA-IPSIA section. And so students returning from the Christmas holidays will find their gym renovated and more welcoming. The teachers worked during the holidays with the approval of the head teacher Antonella Vairo. The teachers Samantha Durante, Annamaria Scala, Salvatore Belcastro, Antonella Morena became painters.

