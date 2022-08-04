Teaching: Open multiple designated websites at a time with this trick is super simple

For many friends, it may be necessary to open many websites once a day to start work, such as Facebook, Gmail, Google News… Usually, friends will bookmark these websites and click them one by one, if it is two or three. If you need to open more than five websites at a time, it will be a little troublesome, and you may even miss a few. In fact, it really doesn’t need to be so troublesome, as long as you make good use of the old tool “batch file”, you can solve it. The batch file sounds very deep, but in fact it is very simple, and it can be used as long as the simplest notebook is turned on.

1. Turn on the notebook

Everyone should know where the laptop is opened from, right? If you can’t find it, you can look it up in all apps and you should be able to see it.

2. Write syntax

The syntax for opening a website is very simple, just use Start, followed by a blank space and add a URL. For example, to open Facebook, just start https://www.facebook.com/, if you want to open multiple websites, just Jumping to the next line also starts with Start, and you can add the next URL after the space. The order of opening the website will be from top to bottom, so if there is a specific order, you can also adjust the order.

3. Save as batch file

The next action is more critical, because it must be saved as a batch file (*.bat) to execute, so there are several actions for everyone to follow step by step.

3.1 Save files

3.2 Select Archive Type as All Archives

3.3 To save the file as a batch file, you only need to add .bat after the file name. For example, if you want to see the website .bat every day, you can finally press save. By the way, remember to choose the location where the files are stored. My habit is to put them on the desktop. When you want to use them, you can click twice at any time.

3.4 If you want to add or delete open websites in the future, just click the right mouse button on the file and click Edit.

In the same event, the previous method will open the website with the default browser. You can also specify the browser to open, for example, you can open it with edge or Chrome. If you want to use edge to open, just add msedge.exe between Start and URL, remember to add spaces before and after. If it is Chrome, add chrome.exe.

By the way, this method can be used in all versions of the Windows system, but the Mac part cannot be done in this way. We will introduce how to open multiple websites at once on MacOS in another article.