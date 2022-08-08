From August 5, 2022 (Friday) to August 7, 2022 (Sunday) local time, the world‘s largest fighting game festival” Evo 2022 “Held in Las Vegas, USA。SNKThe “King of Fighters XV” (KOF XV) was selected as the champion of the championship, with theZJZ （ @ZJZ_GxBridget ) ended in victory. Congratulations!JapanScore among players （ @score33333 ) tied for 5th, mok （ @andytheworld320 ) tied for seventh, a remarkable achievement.thank you very much!in some sense,Surprise announcement with new information on the name of the tournament and its manufacturerhas become Evo’s annual event, and SNKIt has been decided to develop the latest “Fatal Fury” , the news shocked fighting game fans around the world. .However, the highlight of this time is the King of Fighters XV!A new trailer has been releasedrevealing information on future updates of the KOF XV and planned deliveries in 2022Paid DLC “Team 4” ！
“Ura Orochi Team” will be released on August 8!
Announced as paid DLC “Team 3″ of KOF XV ” Ura Orochi Team ” was delivered onMonday, August 8, 2022 16:00Decide! Fans of The King of Fighters must be looking forward to the release. Part of it is because they are popular game characters, and the people who participated in the King of Fighters from this work are also using the “Orochi Team” on the table, shouldn’t that be the case? After 16:00 on August 8 (Monday), all platforms will ship in turn, which is a good time to use the Obon Festival to hone yourself!Paid DLC KOF XV DLC Characters “Ura Orochi Team” Yes1,870 yen (tax included) ,but” KOF XV Team Pass 2 “, which is a combination with “Team 4” described later, is3,300 yen (tax included) , which is much cheaper than buying one separately. I think you’ll end up buying two, so consider the “KOF XV Team Pass 2”!
KOF x Samsupi! “Samurai team” participates in the decision!
It was revealed for the first time that the team participating in “Team 4″ scheduled for release in 2022 will be SNK’s popular sword fighting game” SAMURAI SPIRITS “Medium” Samurai Team “! The protagonist throughout the series”Howecircle“, as a “different world team” participated in the “Nakro” of the last King of Fighters XIV, and a new role in “Samurai Soul” released in 2019″Dalí Daggerare highly selected. The three will participate as the “Samurai Team”. Compared to previous series, SAMURAI SHODOWN is a game that values one-shot weight and distance, so I wonder how it fits into KOF XV’s Quick gameplay. With the participation of “Samurai Squad”, the King of Fighters XV has “Deadly Fury”Terry Bogard“, “King of Fighters” lifelong honorary hero “Kyo Kusanagi“, “Dragon Tiger Fist”Ryo Sakazakiand “Samurai Spirit”.”, stands forSNKThe protagonist of the fighting game will begather！
It is difficult for other manufacturers to achieve such an all-star lineup. All that can be done is SNK! “Samurai” will beDelivered in Fall 2022!It is included in “KOF XV Team Pass 2” together with “Ura Orochi Team”, so please purchase “KOF XV Team Pass 2” and look forward to its release. !
The next season will open in 2023! Some updated information released!
With the announcement of “Samurai Team”, all the teams that were scheduled to participate in KOF XV have been announced, but this is not the end of the KOF XV update, too exciting, right? NEXT SEASON starts in 2023!Some of the characters who decided to participate in the battle have been released! “Shingo Yabuki“Is a disciple of “Kyo Kusanagi”, with a cheerful and serious personality, is the most popular in the King of Fighters series.favorite character。
And a regular character who made a splash in the KOF region because he was not in the first battle role”Kim Ga-hwan“Finally ready to participate!
Judging by the number of characters, they areTwo of the most popular characters in KOF history,Looking forward to the follow-up report on who they will team up with! In addition, it has been clear that NEXT SEASONWill support crossover between various platformsBattle! At present, the matching situation caused by the depth of the player layer and the number of connected players on each platform is inconsistent. Taking into account the support for cross-play, all players who play KOF 15 can play against each other, the battles around the world will be more intense than ever, and the overall level of KOF 15 may rise!
NEXT SEASON will start in 2023, so let’s use “Ura Orochi Team” that will start distribution and wait for the information and follow-up report of “Samurai Team” that will be distributed in autumn 2022. Please check SNK official website and KOF XV official website for details of this announcement!