From August 5, 2022 (Friday) to August 7, 2022 (Sunday) local time, the world‘s largest fighting game festival” Evo 2022 “Held in Las Vegas, USA。SNKThe “King of Fighters XV” (KOF XV) was selected as the champion of the championship, with theZJZ （ @ZJZ_GxBridget ) ended in victory. Congratulations!JapanScore among players （ @score33333 ) tied for 5th, mok （ @andytheworld320 ) tied for seventh, a remarkable achievement.thank you very much!in some sense,Surprise announcement with new information on the name of the tournament and its manufacturerhas become Evo’s annual event, and SNKIt has been decided to develop the latest “Fatal Fury” , the news shocked fighting game fans around the world. .However, the highlight of this time is the King of Fighters XV!A new trailer has been releasedrevealing information on future updates of the KOF XV and planned deliveries in 2022Paid DLC “Team 4” ！

"Ura Orochi Team" will be released on August 8! Back to Orochi SNK official website Announced as paid DLC "Team 3″ of KOF XV " Ura Orochi Team " was delivered onMonday, August 8, 2022 16:00Decide! Fans of The King of Fighters must be looking forward to the release. Part of it is because they are popular game characters, and the people who participated in the King of Fighters from this work are also using the "Orochi Team" on the table, shouldn't that be the case? After 16:00 on August 8 (Monday), all platforms will ship in turn, which is a good time to use the Obon Festival to hone yourself!Paid DLC KOF XV DLC Characters "Ura Orochi Team" Yes1,870 yen (tax included) ,but" KOF XV Team Pass 2 ", which is a combination with "Team 4" described later, is3,300 yen (tax included) , which is much cheaper than buying one separately. I think you'll end up buying two, so consider the "KOF XV Team Pass 2"!

KOF x Samsupi! “Samurai team” participates in the decision! samurai SNK official website It was revealed for the first time that the team participating in “Team 4″ scheduled for release in 2022 will be SNK’s popular sword fighting game” SAMURAI SPIRITS “Medium” Samurai Team “! The protagonist throughout the series”Howecircle“, as a “different world team” participated in the “Nakro” of the last King of Fighters XIV, and a new role in “Samurai Soul” released in 2019″Dalí Daggerare highly selected. The three will participate as the “Samurai Team”. Compared to previous series, SAMURAI SHODOWN is a game that values ​​one-shot weight and distance, so I wonder how it fits into KOF XV’s Quick gameplay. With the participation of “Samurai Squad”, the King of Fighters XV has “Deadly Fury”Terry Bogard“, “King of Fighters” lifelong honorary hero “Kyo Kusanagi“, “Dragon Tiger Fist”Ryo Sakazakiand “Samurai Spirit”.”, stands forSNKThe protagonist of the fighting game will begather！ SNK protagonists go hand in hand! SNK official website It is difficult for other manufacturers to achieve such an all-star lineup. All that can be done is SNK! “Samurai” will beDelivered in Fall 2022!It is included in “KOF XV Team Pass 2” together with “Ura Orochi Team”, so please purchase “KOF XV Team Pass 2” and look forward to its release. !