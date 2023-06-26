Technicians resign, chaos at the drug agency

It’s chaos at the Italian Medicines Agency. Epidemiologist Antonio Addis, one of the members of the Agency’s Technical-Scientific Commission, resigned from the Agency without disclosing the reasons for the decision. Anna Maria Marata, another member of the Commission and former coordinator of the Emilia-Romagna regional drug commission, would also be close to saying goodbye. The en bloc resignations of the oncologists appointed to the working group on anti-cancer therapies had already been made official on Thursday. In this case the reasons were communicated by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom).

The oncologists, AIOM informs, “have been forced to resign due to the persistent and unexplained impossibility of meeting to provide the expected collaboration”. In fact, the Agency would have asked oncologists for their willingness to provide an independent opinion on new anti-tumor drugs in view of a marketing authorisation, but then the experts were never summoned. Hence the harsh criticisms of the association of oncologists: “Aifa should review its modus operandi”.

The editorial team recommends: Waiting lists, over a third of services in arrears

On the contrasts within to the Technical-Scientific Commission, those directly involved do not speak. Everyone is thinking about the consequences of the harsh internal conflict over the free use of contraceptives. Both the Technical-Scientific Commission and the Pricing and Reimbursement Committee, the two technical bodies in charge of evaluating the authorization and reimbursement of drugs, had given a positive opinion in April.

But at the end of May the Board of Directors led by the virologist Giorgio Palù appointed to the Lega share, instead of ratifying the experts’ assessment as usual, had succumbed to pressure from the government majority, according to which the free pill would conflict with the policies of government birth rate. In order to buy time, the Board has in fact asked the Commissions for a supplementary investigation which is very similar to a cover-up of the dossier. The two bodies are close to expiring and will hardly be able to complete the process.

However, the malaise of the technicians it’s not just about the pill. The turbulence would have started immediately after the Meloni government took office, which in a few weeks launched a reform of the Agency that concentrates all power in the hands of the president of the Board of Directors Palù and will reduce the two commissions to a single body of only ten members. In the intentions of the government the reform was to enter into force within two months. But as with other public bodies, it got bogged down with nominations and will hardly see the light before the autumn.

In the meantime, a confusion reigns in the offices which, according to some voices from within the Agency, “recalls the era of Poggiolini”. Aifa should play the very delicate role of evaluating the therapies to be marketed but the interference of the Board of Directors is distorting the procedures and preventing independent experts, such as Addis and Marata, from carrying out their work in transparency.

The editorial team recommends: WHO, the right to health is in serious condition

The result is twofold: on the one hand, access to drugs of great social impact such as anti-tumor drugs and contraceptives is denied due to the clash between technical bodies and the Board of Directors which paralyzes the agency. On the other hand, the centralization of powers in the political bodies tickles the appetites of the pharmaceutical industry, which is interested in less rigorous procedures in the authorization and economic negotiation by the Agency. A few days ago some of the largest multinationals presented a newborn think tank called Ithaca.

In defiance of any conflict of interest, Ithaca also enlists two trusted advisors to health minister Schillaci, such as the former AIFA director Guido Rasi and the economist Francesco Saverio Mennini. Among its objectives is precisely that of allowing companies “to make their voices heard” in the search for models of governance of the Agency that “attract financial resources to our country. However, the Agency’s role is not to encourage the drug market but to ensure that access is guaranteed only to those that are safe and effective.

Palù doesn’t seem of this opinion. Very close to the top management of Farmindustria, since he took office he has begun a demolition work from within the Agency to pave the way for the demands of the pharmaceutical industry. With the resignation of these days, many pillars of Aifa have already collapsed. Now the risk is that the rubble will overwhelm Palù himself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

