Technogym CEO Nerio Alessandri: This is how Michael Schumacher helped me to become an empire

Busy health visionary: Technogym boss reveals how Michael Schumacher helped him become an empire
From garage start to wellness empire: Technogym founder Nerio Alessandri has a fabulous story behind him. What is his secret of success and what Michael Schumacher, Longevity and AI have to do with it. A visit to the Silicon Valley of the fitness industry.
The glass architecture, the progressive design of the steel, glass-bright building and the sporty people on campus metaphorically whisper fitness and progress into visitors’ ears before entering. Inside it smells of idealism with a touch of brave new world.
Technogym has already been described as the Apple of the healthcare industry. The comparison with a kind of Silicon Valley for fitness products really comes to mind when visiting the Technogym Village in Cesena – only the aimlessly jerking robot lawn mower disturbs the future vibe.
Past an idyllic water lily pond, the path leads through meticulously trimmed green areas to the entrance of the high-tech temple, which was designed by the Milanese architect Antonio Citterio.
Technogym Village in numbers: location, size and building
For your orientation: The wellness campus, built in 2012, is located about 35 kilometers north-east of the holiday resort of Rimini in the Romagna region, which is popular in Germany. The more than 150,000 square meter company site includes show and training rooms, several training halls, a super-healthy canteen and workplaces with black sitting balls in the main building, its own development laboratory, and production and logistics buildings that could accommodate an Ikea. In short, the Village is too big for a landscape cell phone photo.
It all started small, very small. In 1983, Nerio Alessandri, then 22 years old, manifested his idea for more efficient fitness machines because he was dissatisfied with the squat machine in his gym. According to legend, the young man from Rimini designed and built his first power machine himself in his garage – alongside and after his work as an industrial designer for a fruit packaging company.
Initially, he had to finance his idea on credit because the banks didn’t believe in his vision. Alessandri did his thing anyway and proved for the first time that he was way ahead of his time. It shouldn’t be the only time in his career.
Alessandri’s secret of success: transformation thanks to foresight
40 years after the tinkering in the garage, the former pioneer manages the world‘s leading brand for high-quality fitness equipment and also supplies digital technology as a USP. The combination of creativity and will paired with a good nose for trends also pays off.
In 2022, Technogym’s turnover increased to 721 million euros (up 18 percent on the previous year) with a net profit of 66 million euros. The man embodied values such as “play to win” and “entrepreneurship” long before they became hip in German start-ups and finally standard in the established economy.
Over the decades, Alessandri has successively transformed his business model from niche bodybuilding to the extended fitness scene, and then expanded it to include the entire wellness area. The company grew with the sales market.
Technogym employs over 2300 people in 2023, half of whom work in the wellness campus in Cesena. According to Technogym-PR, 55 million people around the world train every day with the high-tech products made in Italy – in 85,000 wellness centers and 400,000 private homes. The subject of rehabilitation also plays a major role.
Engine of the movement: constant innovation and technical research
In the evolution of its fitness equipment and technology, Alessandri relies not only on scientists and experts, but also on user feedback since the beginning, especially reviews from top athletes. One of them was the young Michael Schumacher in the 90s, who valued the personalized training equipment so much that he later had Ferrari equip him with a truck from Technogym, which accompanied him as a mobile gym at Grand Prix races.
“The collaboration started with the Benetton Formula 1 team and continued with the Scuderia Ferrari team,” recalls Alessandri. “The Technogym truck became Schumacher’s mobile home because it was fully equipped – with fitness equipment, a sauna and a cockpit simulator specially designed for it.”
Schumacher’s ambition left a lasting impression on the Technogym boss
Alessandri, who collaborates with football clubs like Real, Inter, Milan, Juve and Paris, hundreds of Olympians and other top athletes, looks back humbly on his relationship with the German racer. “I remember working with Schumacher with pride and joy, because it was one of the most intensive and valuable ones,” he says.
Schumacher was one of the first athletes to recognize the value of athletic training for success. Alessandri enthuses: “He had the attitude of a champion.” Alongside talent and Schumacher’s famous “popometer”, strength training was an important pillar on the way to seven Formula 1 world championships.
The concept of continuous improvement, never being satisfied with the status quo and using every result as a point of improvement, has been transferred by Alessandri from sport to corporate culture. Schumacher was immortalized as a milestone in the illustrated company history.
The collaboration with Schumacher was so formative that the Kerpen native was honored as a brand ambassador in 1992.
Holistic concept: evaluation, physical training, nutrition and AI
The basic attitude adopted from Schumacher meant that Technogym always placed research and innovation at the forefront of its own strategy. It is therefore consistent and logical that Alessandri has long been using artificial intelligence. Big data is needed to train them. Where does the data come from?
In 2024, Technogym will be the outfitter at the Olympic Games for the ninth time and will set up 29 training centers for the almost 15,000 athletes, where they can get fit before and during the games. In return, in addition to the global advertising effect, Technogym receives valuable data and priceless feedback from the world of top-class sport. Machine learning is intended to further optimize the evaluation and monitoring of the performance spectrum of athletes, individual physical training and the right diet.
An ecosystem of connected, intelligent devices, on-demand training experiences and apps is currently available to users. This allows you to start personalized training anytime and anywhere, the training data is collected in the cloud.
Noble ambition: why Alessandri wants to change society
The mindset behind it is ancient, more precisely from ancient Rome, and is based on the Juvial quote, which was taken out of context, “Mens sana in corpore sano”. The Latin idiom is usually translated as “a sound mind in a sound body.” For the Technogymnians, the topic is more relevant than ever.
“Humans are made to walk 15 miles a day. Today we only walk one kilometer on average,” explained Alessandri. Obesity and cardiovascular diseases are therefore among the most widespread health problems in our society.” He wants to fight against them.
Who are the bosses on the way to Longevity?
From Technogym’s point of view, these are the “sedentary people” (literally sedentary people, meaning physically inactive people who sit or lie down a lot). Alessandri wants to help us move more again because he sees exercise as a triple investment in the future. People (they’re not just getting older, they’re getting older healthier), companies (healthy, fit workers are more productive and happier) and governments (because the health system is no longer under as much strain) have benefited from this, he emphasizes. Alessandri cares about Longevity.
The fact that he earns money as a nice side effect should not go unmentioned at this point, but it does not make the holistic health approach any less attractive.
In-depth questions & answers on the topic:
Muscles can show improvements in performance quickly and efficiently at any age. Test persons who only start regular muscle training very late at the age of over 80 can still increase their muscular performance by 175 percent. To do this, they required twelve weeks of training with a load intensity of 80 percent of the voluntary maximum strength.
Ingo Frobose
Head of the institute for movement therapy and movement-oriented prevention and rehabilitation at the German Sport University in Cologne, adviser to the Bundestag on prevention issues
In childhood, there are hardly any differences in physical performance between the sexes. Larger physiological differences between boys and girls can only be described with the onset of puberty and the change in the hormonal balance. When it comes to endurance performance, the two sexes differ quite significantly on average. Studies on the muscle strength of the sexes have not yet been definitive. The influence of cyclical hormone changes and the menopause must be considered within the training processes.
Ingo Frobose
Head of the institute for movement therapy and movement-oriented prevention and rehabilitation at the German Sport University in Cologne, adviser to the Bundestag on prevention issues
In order to build muscle, the body needs not only intensive training but also the right amino acids, which it has to absorb through food. A protein-rich diet is therefore an important basis for muscle building in old age. It is recommended to consume around 30 to 40 grams of protein with each main meal, and the amino acid leucine in particular should be consumed daily as it stimulates the growth hormone mTOR and promotes muscle growth.
Ingo Frobose
Head of the institute for movement therapy and movement-oriented prevention and rehabilitation at the German Sport University in Cologne, adviser to the Bundestag on prevention issues
A protein-based diet is an important basis for preventing or resolving sarcopenia. The essential amino acid leucine in particular should be included every day because it stimulates the growth hormone mTOR and thus promotes muscle growth. The older we get, the more intense our muscular training and exertion must be in order to be able to maintain the quality and quantity of muscle strength and mass. Targeted training with higher or high and intensive strength loads, such as volume training or high-intensity training, is recommended. Older people should train at least twice, preferably three times a week.
Ingo Frobose
Head of the institute for movement therapy and movement-oriented prevention and rehabilitation at the German Sport University in Cologne, adviser to the Bundestag on prevention issues
The author traveled at the invitation of Technogym.