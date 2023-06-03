Technogym CEO Nerio Alessandri: This is how Michael Schumacher helped me to become an empire

E-Mail

From garage start to wellness empire: Technogym founder Nerio Alessandri has a fabulous story behind him. What is his secret of success and what Michael Schumacher, Longevity and AI have to do with it. A visit to the Silicon Valley of the fitness industry.

The glass architecture, the progressive design of the steel, glass-bright building and the sporty people on campus metaphorically whisper fitness and progress into visitors’ ears before entering. Inside it smells of idealism with a touch of brave new world. Technogym has already been described as the Apple of the healthcare industry. The comparison with a kind of Silicon Valley for fitness products really comes to mind when visiting the Technogym Village in Cesena – only the aimlessly jerking robot lawn mower disturbs the future vibe. Past an idyllic water lily pond, the path leads through meticulously trimmed green areas to the entrance of the high-tech temple, which was designed by the Milanese architect Antonio Citterio.

Technogym Village in numbers: location, size and building For your orientation: The wellness campus, built in 2012, is located about 35 kilometers north-east of the holiday resort of Rimini in the Romagna region, which is popular in Germany. The more than 150,000 square meter company site includes show and training rooms, several training halls, a super-healthy canteen and workplaces with black sitting balls in the main building, its own development laboratory, and production and logistics buildings that could accommodate an Ikea. In short, the Village is too big for a landscape cell phone photo.

It all started small, very small. In 1983, Nerio Alessandri, then 22 years old, manifested his idea for more efficient fitness machines because he was dissatisfied with the squat machine in his gym. According to legend, the young man from Rimini designed and built his first power machine himself in his garage – alongside and after his work as an industrial designer for a fruit packaging company. Initially, he had to finance his idea on credit because the banks didn’t believe in his vision. Alessandri did his thing anyway and proved for the first time that he was way ahead of his time. It shouldn’t be the only time in his career. Alessandri’s secret of success: transformation thanks to foresight 40 years after the tinkering in the garage, the former pioneer manages the world‘s leading brand for high-quality fitness equipment and also supplies digital technology as a USP. The combination of creativity and will paired with a good nose for trends also pays off. In 2022, Technogym’s turnover increased to 721 million euros (up 18 percent on the previous year) with a net profit of 66 million euros. The man embodied values ​​such as “play to win” and “entrepreneurship” long before they became hip in German start-ups and finally standard in the established economy. Over the decades, Alessandri has successively transformed his business model from niche bodybuilding to the extended fitness scene, and then expanded it to include the entire wellness area. The company grew with the sales market. Technogym employs over 2300 people in 2023, half of whom work in the wellness campus in Cesena. According to Technogym-PR, 55 million people around the world train every day with the high-tech products made in Italy – in 85,000 wellness centers and 400,000 private homes. The subject of rehabilitation also plays a major role. Engine of the movement: constant innovation and technical research In the evolution of its fitness equipment and technology, Alessandri relies not only on scientists and experts, but also on user feedback since the beginning, especially reviews from top athletes. One of them was the young Michael Schumacher in the 90s, who valued the personalized training equipment so much that he later had Ferrari equip him with a truck from Technogym, which accompanied him as a mobile gym at Grand Prix races. “The collaboration started with the Benetton Formula 1 team and continued with the Scuderia Ferrari team,” recalls Alessandri. “The Technogym truck became Schumacher’s mobile home because it was fully equipped – with fitness equipment, a sauna and a cockpit simulator specially designed for it.”

Schumacher’s ambition left a lasting impression on the Technogym boss Alessandri, who collaborates with football clubs like Real, Inter, Milan, Juve and Paris, hundreds of Olympians and other top athletes, looks back humbly on his relationship with the German racer. “I remember working with Schumacher with pride and joy, because it was one of the most intensive and valuable ones,” he says.

Schumacher was one of the first athletes to recognize the value of athletic training for success. Alessandri enthuses: “He had the attitude of a champion.” Alongside talent and Schumacher’s famous “popometer”, strength training was an important pillar on the way to seven Formula 1 world championships. The concept of continuous improvement, never being satisfied with the status quo and using every result as a point of improvement, has been transferred by Alessandri from sport to corporate culture. Schumacher was immortalized as a milestone in the illustrated company history. The collaboration with Schumacher was so formative that the Kerpen native was honored as a brand ambassador in 1992.







Holistic concept: evaluation, physical training, nutrition and AI The basic attitude adopted from Schumacher meant that Technogym always placed research and innovation at the forefront of its own strategy. It is therefore consistent and logical that Alessandri has long been using artificial intelligence. Big data is needed to train them. Where does the data come from? In 2024, Technogym will be the outfitter at the Olympic Games for the ninth time and will set up 29 training centers for the almost 15,000 athletes, where they can get fit before and during the games. In return, in addition to the global advertising effect, Technogym receives valuable data and priceless feedback from the world of top-class sport. Machine learning is intended to further optimize the evaluation and monitoring of the performance spectrum of athletes, individual physical training and the right diet. An ecosystem of connected, intelligent devices, on-demand training experiences and apps is currently available to users. This allows you to start personalized training anytime and anywhere, the training data is collected in the cloud. Noble ambition: why Alessandri wants to change society The mindset behind it is ancient, more precisely from ancient Rome, and is based on the Juvial quote, which was taken out of context, “Mens sana in corpore sano”. The Latin idiom is usually translated as “a sound mind in a sound body.” For the Technogymnians, the topic is more relevant than ever.