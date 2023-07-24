Technologic Srl in liquidation / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3910/2023 of 06.20.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2661/2023 proposed by Technologic Srl in liquidation against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Unified Conference, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Institutional Certified Email, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Certified Ipa, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Central Directorate of Health, Social Policies and Disability Co Ipa, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Central Directorate of Health, Social Policies and Disability Co Avv. Gen., Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Co Pec Avv. Gen. Stato, Integrated University Health Authority of Trieste (Asuits) Merged into the Giuliano University Health Authority, IRCCS Oncological Reference Center of Aviano (Cro), Regional Health Coordination Agency (Arcs), Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the person of the President LRPT, Co Regional Council, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Co Pec Patrimonio, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Central Directorate of Health, Social Policies and Disability Co Pec Patrimon, Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Central Directorate of Health, Social Policies and Disability Co Giunta Regi, Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia in the person of the President LRPT.

Attachments:

ricorso tech fvg.pdf (PDF 196.9 Kb)

ricorso tech fvg.pdf (PDF 2.7 Kb)

N. 02661_2023 REG.RIC_.pdf (PDF 92.8 Kb)

publication of public notice proclamations_signed.pdf (PDF 91.6 Kb)

precautionary appeal tech fvg.pdf (PDF 81.9 Kb)

