The smart glasses supplied exclusively to the Endoscopy of the Modena USL Company directed by Dr. Mauro Manno gave a further demonstration of how useful the combination of technology and medicine can be. For the second time in a few months thanks to smart glasses it was possible replace the Peg at home for a user suffering from ALSand thus it was possible to avoid the risks associated with transport and hospitalization for an operation that can be performed at home.

Not without the right technology, which fortunately the USL of Modena does not lack. So the specialized nurse Andrea Franchini was able replace the Pegtube that allows people with functional swallowing problems to eat properly, guided by the indications of the doctors Laura Ottaviani, head of Peg procedures, and Tommaso Gabbani, specialist in the use of smart glasses, following the operation from the hospital.