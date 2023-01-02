The smart glasses supplied exclusively to the Endoscopy of the Modena USL Company directed by Dr. Mauro Manno gave a further demonstration of how useful the combination of technology and medicine can be. For the second time in a few months thanks to smart glasses it was possible replace the Peg at home for a user suffering from ALSand thus it was possible to avoid the risks associated with transport and hospitalization for an operation that can be performed at home.
Not without the right technology, which fortunately the USL of Modena does not lack. So the specialized nurse Andrea Franchini was able replace the Pegtube that allows people with functional swallowing problems to eat properly, guided by the indications of the doctors Laura Ottaviani, head of Peg procedures, and Tommaso Gabbani, specialist in the use of smart glasses, following the operation from the hospital.
Also present at the patient’s home was Amarilda Bajraktari, a nurse from the Home Assistance Service (Sadi) in the Mirandola district who has been assisting the 53-year-old for some time. The smart glasses were used for the first time last September, when they allowed another patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to be replaced at home, a 78-year-old from the Emilian capital.
It was important to follow up on the first time, because it means that technology is helping us a lot and above all it is useful for the most fragile patients, to whom we must guarantee the best possible assistance. It is also useful for the health professionals themselves, because it allows them to grow and acquire more and more high-level skills: for this I thank all the operators who took part, who showed interdisciplinary and multi-professional collaboration, great dedication and technical skills – declared the director of the Endoscopy and Gastroenterology of the Ausl Mauro Manno.