Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3772/2023 of 14.06.2023

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3772/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3248/2023 Tecnohealth Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Emilia Romagna Region and the relevant Regional and/or Provincial Health Service Bodies and vis-à-vis the Lombardy Region and Adjutor Srl

Attachments:

Act of transposition of the extraordinary appeal – Emilia Romagna.pdf (PDF 466.7 Kb)

Public proclamation instance (10).pdf (PDF 252.2 Kb)

Ordinance Emilia Romagna 202303772_03.pdf (PDF 118.8 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

