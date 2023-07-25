Home » Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3772/2023 of 14.06.2023
Health

Tecnohealth Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3772/2023 of 14.06.2023

by admin

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3772/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3248/2023 Tecnohealth Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Emilia Romagna Region and the relevant Regional and/or Provincial Health Service Bodies and vis-à-vis the Lombardy Region and Adjutor Srl

Attachments:

Act of transposition of the extraordinary appeal – Emilia Romagna.pdf (PDF 466.7 Kb)

Public proclamation instance (10).pdf (PDF 252.2 Kb)

Ordinance Emilia Romagna 202303772_03.pdf (PDF 118.8 Kb)

See also  To feel less stressed, sleep better and always be in a good mood we should eat this good and cheap fruit more often

You may also like

Sup yoga: how yoga works on the “stand...

Internists as a Temporary Solution to Address Doctor...

Helping the fragile? Walking together

How to understand that anxiety is too much...

Discovered mechanism that transforms cancer cells into metastases:...

Neovasc Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

The Growing Trend of Neoplasms in the Fifties...

In Peru 230 cases of Guillain-Barré, WHO invites...

Paraplegic Soldier’s Life Altered by Tragic Initiation Accident

How to prevent stroke with the right diet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy