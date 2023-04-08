With the choice of this year’s motto “jump, play, laugh – it must be so much fun”, the teddy bear hospital takes up an important topic for children’s health: children should always keep moving and have fun at the same time, because movement influences children’s health and works manifest themselves over the long term in adult life. The promotion of the movement is also an important goal in the Prevention Act, which came into force last year.

In the teddy consultation hours, children should be encouraged to exercise in a child-friendly way with the organ teddy stations, roller station with bouncy balls, caries tunnel and ambulance. At the federal government’s open day on 27./28. August 2016, the Charité will also be in the Federal Ministry of Health with this informative and entertaining children’s offer for medical students.

Teddy consultation takes away fear of visiting the doctor

Students of human medicine and dentistry, pharmacy and nursing trainees invite preschool children (4-6 years) to the teddy bear hospital and try to playfully convey their fear of doctors, hospitals, medical devices and methods take. Such voluntary student projects have existed for over ten years at almost all medical faculties in Germany. The idea originally came from Sweden and was so successful that it has now spread to many countries around the world.