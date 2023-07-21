Teenage Boy Battled Brain-Eating Amoeba and Survived

Title: Florida Teen Survives Rare Brain Infection Caused by Brain-Eating Amoeba

Subtitle: 14-year-old Caleb defies the odds after battling the deadly Naegleria fowleri parasite

Location: Florida, USA

A 14-year-old boy in Florida, named Caleb, has miraculously survived a severe brain infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, despite the illness having a mortality rate of approximately 97%. According to NBC, Caleb spent nearly a year in the hospital and, although he managed to survive, he now faces permanent damage to his speech and walking abilities.

The virus attacked Caleb when he was swimming off the beach in Port Charlotte on July 1, 2022. Just six days after the swim, Caleb began experiencing severe headaches, fever, and later, hallucinations. His concerned parents immediately rushed him to the hospital on July 9, but his condition continued to worsen during the hour-long journey. Upon arrival at the Golisano Children’s Hospital in southwestern Florida, the doctors informed Caleb’s mother that he had four days to live. However, the resilient teenager fought against the virus for eight grueling months, remaining barely conscious. Since March of last year, Caleb has been undergoing rehabilitation and has regained his ability to communicate and stand. However, his speech is impaired, and he relies on a wheelchair for mobility. During the first five months without speaking, Caleb used facial expressions and eyebrow movements to express himself. Caleb’s survival marks the fifth known case of survival from a brain-eating amoeba infection in the United States between 1962 and 2021.

The brain infection is caused by the Naegleria fowleri parasite, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba. Despite its minuscule size of just 20 micrometers, the parasite poses a serious threat to various animals, particularly mammals, including humans. People are at risk of contracting the infection by swimming in warm or hot rivers and lakes or by washing their noses with contaminated water. The parasite enters through the nasal passage and migrates along the olfactory nerve, eventually reaching the brain. Once in the brain, it rapidly multiplies and feeds on the nervous tissue.

The symptoms of this infection are severe and extensive, often proving fatal in the majority of cases. Even swimming in improperly maintained pools can be a risk factor. In humans, infection with Naegleria fowleri causes a highly dangerous disease called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, which affects the central nervous system. Symptoms include severe headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, disorientation, stiff neck, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations. If left undiagnosed and untreated, the infection can result in death within a week. Caleb’s mother emphasizes that Naegleria fowleri is almost always fatal, but preventable. As a precautionary measure, Caleb’s family bought a box of nose plugs to distribute on the beach where Caleb was exposed to the amoeba a year ago. Simply swimming with a nose plug can prevent the parasite from entering the nasal cavity and reaching the brain.

Caleb’s remarkable survival story highlights the importance of awareness and taking preventative measures against brain-eating amoebas. While the infection remains rare, it is crucial for swimmers, particularly in warm or hot bodies of water, to exercise caution and protect themselves. By taking simple precautions, such as using nose plugs, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of contracting this life-threatening infection.

