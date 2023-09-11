Teen’s Life Saved by Telemedicine and Text Message Alert to Specialist Doctor

Saving Lives Through Telemedicine: 13-Year-Old Girl Survives Cardiac Arrest Thanks to Innovative Device

Turin, Italy – In a remarkable turn of events, a thirteen-year-old girl has been saved from a potentially fatal cardiac arrest, all thanks to telemedicine and a groundbreaking device implanted in her body. The incident unfolded at Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, where the young girl was being treated for her recurring loss of consciousness and illness.

A few months ago, the head of pediatric arrhythmology at the hospital, Dr. Fulvio Gabbarini, had fitted her with a cutting-edge device known as the ‘Loop Recorder.’ This small implant continuously monitors her heartbeat in real time and is programmed to send a text message to her doctor in the event of cardiac arrest.

On August 15th, the girl fell ill and lost consciousness at her home. Concerned for her safety, her parents rushed her to Regina Margherita hospital. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the anxious parents, the ‘Loop Recorder’ had already sent an emergency alert to Dr. Gabbarini, who was enjoying his holiday outside Piedmont at the time.

As soon as Dr. Gabbarini received the distress message, he promptly cut short his holiday and traveled back to Turin. Upon his arrival at the hospital, he immediately implanted a pacemaker in the little girl, ensuring that her heart would remain in a stable condition.

After a successful operation, the 13-year-old was discharged from the hospital and returned home in good health. The incident serves as a testament to the power of telemedicine and the potential it holds in saving lives when time is of the essence.

The ‘Loop Recorder’ device has revolutionized the management of cardiac conditions by allowing doctors to remotely monitor patients’ heartbeats and intervene promptly in emergency situations. It serves as a lifeline, providing peace of mind to both patients and their families.

Dr. Gabbarini’s innovative approach to treatment and the successful implementation of telemedicine in this case highlights the importance of embracing technology in healthcare. Through advancements like telemedicine, patients can receive timely care regardless of their location, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

The story of this thirteen-year-old girl serves as a beacon of hope and a vivid example of how technology in healthcare can make a remarkable difference. It is through such advancements that we continue to move towards a future where access to quality care is universal and life-saving interventions are just a text message away.

To learn more about this incredible story, please visit ANSA.it.

