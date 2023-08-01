teeth cleaning | Preventive dental care|periodontitis | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Alarmingly, it is still only a small part of the population that uses the prophylactic measures that are possible today. The reason for this may be the lack of knowledge on the subject of oral prophylaxis and the lack of information from dental practices. The large number of harmful bacteria in the oral cavity not only increases the risk of heart attack, but it has also been proven that bad teeth and inflamed gums in pregnant women can even cause premature birth.

Since brushing your teeth regularly is unfortunately not enough to prevent infectious diseases such as caries or periodontitis, it is therefore advisable to have your teeth cleaned professionally at intervals of around six months in addition to conscientious dental care at home. The primary goal of this is to reduce the number of oral pathogens in the microflora in order to achieve prophylaxis. Also, one must not neglect that poor oral hygiene can lead to much earlier dentures, which are very expensive. Therefore, professional tooth cleaning is not only medically sensible, but also extremely attractive for economic reasons.

The recommended cleaning includes the removal of all hard and soft deposits and the bacteria they contain. It starts with the removal of tartar. The hard deposits are blasted away using an ultrasonic device, which works with minimal vibrations. A powder jet device is then used. This is a process in which a salt-water-air mixture is directed at the enamel with slight pressure and discolored deposits are removed as a result. At the same time, the interdental spaces and areas that are inaccessible to the toothbrush are cleaned. The soft deposits are then removed with various brushes, hand instruments and other utensils. Once all teeth are free of tartar and plaque, the cleaning is rounded off with an “enamel polish” to leave a smooth surface that makes it difficult for bacteria to adhere. Finally, the teeth are treated with a fluoride preparation and the patient is informed about the necessary oral hygiene measures.

