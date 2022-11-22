There are over 2 million dental implants performed every year in Italy, which, while representing an effective therapeutic solution, risk failing over time due to bacteria in the dental plaque. By the first months of 2023, a new weapon will be available to prevent the two most common inflammatory diseases, mucositis and peri-implantitis, which affect 50% and 15% of dental implants respectively, risking blowing them out. In fact, a new test based on the analysis of a sample of saliva and bacterial plaque taken around the implant is on the way, capable of predicting the risk that mucositis, a completely solvable condition, progresses towards the more serious peri-implantitis.

He tests

“Inflammatory diseases of the tissues around dental implants represent a deeply felt problem by the dental community, due to the continuous increase in their incidence and the high socio-economic problem represented for the patients and the dentists themselves who find themselves having to manage them – Nicholas Marco Sforza, SIdP president – . The introduction of a new test performed in the dentist’s chair using a simple swab, can represent an integrative tool of the probing and radiography of the implant area, helping to define a reproducible ‘microbial signature’ for peri-implant diseases. Once available, it could be used on patients one year after loading the implant, the time necessary for tissue adaptation and allow the dentist to intervene early, before the implant gets sick, choosing in advance the most suitable therapy and possibly the best antibiotic in case of infection, so as to further individualize the treatments for maintaining the implant”.

I study

The new diagnostic test is based on an Italian study on the microbiome, i.e. the set of microorganisms that coexist in the oral cavity and are essential for the health of teeth and gums. The research, which lasted two years and is still ongoing, was published in the journal Biofilms and Microbiomes, published by Nature, and conducted by researchers from the CIBIO Research Department of the University of Turin. It was coordinated, among others, by Cristano Tomasi of the University of Gothenburg and an active member of the SIdP.

“To date, the microbiome study has involved 1,200 patients and collected 2,300 salivary and bacterial plaque samples, from which as many as 60 hitherto unknown bacterial species have been identified, some of which would be involved in the two most common inflammatory diseases that risk making the ‘system”, explains Tomasi -. Thanks above all to very high resolution DNA sequencing techniques (metagenomic techniques) we were able to decipher in detail the microbiome of the bacterial plaque associated with the plants at risk. In fact, we have identified – he continues – the microbes associated with mucositis that appear to be mainly responsible for the progression of the disease towards the more severe peri-implantitis”.

Surgery

Finally, great news also concerns periodontal and implant surgery, especially that which requires the reconstruction of hard and soft tissues that have been lost due to advanced forms of periodontitis. “The identification and development of new molecules in the context of preclinical and initial clinical research, would seem to represent a new resource at a local level in periodontal and implant regenerative surgery – explains Sforza – allowing for faster wound healing and favorably modulating regeneration bone and soft tissue. In particular some polynucleotides and hyaluronic acid, would seem to behave as real activators of tissue regeneration and vascular circulation, especially stimulating the growth of fibroblasts, i.e. connective tissue cells that produce the components of the matrix extracellular: thanks to the use of these molecules, often combined with heterologous bone grafts that act as a support, the so-called “scaffold”, we can reconstruct the bone tissue ‘tailored’ to the patient.Naturally, confirmation of these experimental observations is necessary , with further clinical trials”.

Alongside biomaterials, the role of technological innovations is also important as they allow, for example, to plan accurately and in advance the volume of bone augmentation required, to use pre-modelled osteosynthesis plates, to receive grids for regenerative before surgery and personalized according to the assessment of the individual patient. “All this translates – concludes Sforza – into predictable results and numerous advantages for the patient, including a reduction in the invasiveness and morbidity of the operation, greater accuracy and reduction of the overall times of the surgery, which generally translates into fewer drugs and less risk of post-operative complications”.