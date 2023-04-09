We continue to investigate the dynamics of the attack that took place on Friday evening on the Tel Aviv seafront, in which the 35-year-old lawyer lost his life. According to Israel, the tests on the Italian’s body exclude the car accident and would confirm that Abu Jaber acted in a “premeditated manner” with the car thrown at the people. His family members spoke of “falling asleep”. The Rome prosecutor’s office has also opened a file. The other compatriots have returned to Italy Your browser does not support HTML5

Investigations continue in Israel to ascertain the dynamics of the terrorist attack in which Alessandro Parini lost his life on Friday evening on the Tel Aviv seafront. No bullets were found from the CT scan on the body of the 35-year-old lawyer, the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine explained. Later the Israeli police, quoted by Haaretz, confirmed that the Italian died from the impact caused by the car thrown at passers-by by the Israeli Arab Yousef Abu Jaber: no bullets were found on the lawyer's body, but substantial head and back injuries compatible with the violent impact with the vehicle. The police therefore ruled out the car accident, claiming instead that Abu Jaber acted in a "premeditated manner" with the car thrown at the people. Family members spoke of "falling asleep". The Rome Public Prosecutor's Office has also opened a file: they are proceeding for murder, an attack with the aim of terrorism and injuries. Parini's body will return to Italy in the next few days. Meanwhile, the group of Italians involved in the attack has returned to our country: on Saturday evening, around 7 pm, the scheduled flight carrying the compatriots landed in Fiumicino.

The story of the Italians involved The Italians leaving the airport did not have contact with journalists, but in the past few hours one of them said: "We heard the sound of the car passing by us, then the shots and we dispersed. When we went back we saw Alessandro on the ground in blood", after the impact with the car thrown at passers-by by an Israeli Arab, Yusef Abu Jaber. The group of Italians was in Tel Aviv for a holiday.



The dynamics At the site of the attack, not far from the Italian embassy, ​​candles, flowers and an Italian flag were left, next to the Israeli one. In addition to the death of Alessandro Parini, the balance also speaks of two other wounded compatriots: one was discharged from hospital, the other (39 years old) will still need a few days due to a minor operation. Together with them, several people of British nationality were injured in the attack. Parini had arrived in Israel along with other Italians on Friday and expected to leave again on Monday: a short Easter break in a place that is visited by thousands of tourists in this period, many of whom are Italians. As soon as he arrived he had gone to the hotel, just behind the long promenade that runs along the sea. From there – his friend said – after an aperitif he walked along the seafront to reach Jaffa and have dinner with a group of friends. The car, as seen in a video, hit him at high speed after having jumped over the sidewalk and the cycle path. Emergency workers tried to revive the young man but, according to media reports, he was already dead when they took him away.



The investigations The Israeli police and the Shin Bet, the spokesman said, immediately treated the case "as a terrorist attack", without adding other details "given the ongoing investigation". Abu Jaber's family members instead spoke of "falling asleep" of their relative, who was later killed by the shots fired by two agents who rushed to the scene, which would be the shots heard by Alexander's friends. The first tests seem to exclude the thesis of the road accident. In fact, Israeli police sources explained a Haaretz that investigations show that Abu Jaber drove directly from his place of residence, Kafr Kassem, to the Tel Aviv waterfront at high speed. This – according to the sources – reinforces the position that it was a terrorist attack and that Abu Jaber intended to run over the Israelis walking on the seafront. The driver, the police source explained to the newspaper, "quickly maneuvered between the concrete blocks (on the sidewalks) to purposely reach the cycle path and hit as many people as possible". "While he was driving wildly he intentionally accelerated and hit a group of people. He then continued to accelerate and hit yet another group," he added. The Rome prosecutor's office has also opened an investigation file: the prosecutors of the capital's anti-terrorism group, coordinated by the deputy Michele Prestipino, received an initial report from Ros and Digos. Proceedings for murder, terrorist attack and injuries.



