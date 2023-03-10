Home Health Tel Aviv, attack in the city center: 23-year-old shoots three people in front of a bar. Killed the bomber
Tel Aviv, attack in the city center: 23-year-old shoots three people in front of a bar. Killed the bomber

The author, according to the media, is the Palestinian Moataz al-Khawaja, 23 years old. According to the information gathered so far, it is a Hamas man who had recently been in prison for over a year in Israel for possession of weapons

Terrorism returns to Tel Aviv. In a gun attack in the middle of the city, a bomber injured 3 people, of which at least two seriously, and then was killed by the reaction of security officers on the spot. The perpetrator, according to the media, is a Palestinian Moataz al-Khawaja, 23 years. According to the information gathered so far, it is a Hamas man who had recently been in prison for over a year in Israel for possession of weapons. He was originally from Nalina village in the Ramallah area.

The city fell back into tension and alarm as police helicopters circled overhead. A day that had already been characterized by protests against the judicial reform of the government of Benyamin Netanyahu with marches, sit-ins, roadblocks and clashes. It all happened on the very central Via Dizengoff – in the past already the site of other deadly attacks – at the height of Via Ben Gurion. A bomber – explained the police chief just today fired by the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir for protests in the city – he started shooting at people standing in front of a bar: three of these, all around the age of 20, collapsed on the ground. In various videos released on social networks, the crackling of gunfire is clearly heard and people flee in panic. Then you can see other people flocking to the place. Two security agents who were on the spot – said the police chief – intercepted the terrorist and eliminated him”.

All the injured were taken to the hospital where the most serious one – the doctors said – was stabilized and will have to undergo surgery. The mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai he appealed to the population to shut themselves up at home to let the police work in search of possible accomplices. The terrorist attack took place in a prolonged situation of increasing tension in West Bank. Hamas from Gaza spoke of a “heroic operation: a natural and very rapid reaction to today’s crime in Jaba”, the West Bank village where in the morning three Islamic Jihad militiamen were killed by an Israeli military unit as they seemed about to carry out an attack. “The times when the occupiers could kill us with impunity are over,” Kassem said. In the meantime, sweets are being distributed to passers-by in various cities of the West Bank as a sign of joy over the Tel Aviv attack.

