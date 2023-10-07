Tele-neurart, the national pediatric virtual network is born – News

With the meeting of the research teams in the kick-off meeting, which was recently held at the Irccs Stella Maris Foundation, Tele-Neurart, the first virtual pediatric network, gets underway. This is what is explained by the Stella Maris Foundation which speaks of “a project that represents a turning point in the field of pediatric health and aims to improve the lives of many children”. The network “aims to open new diagnostic and therapeutic perspectives for high-impact neurodevelopmental disorders and disabilities. These are conditions that involve 10% to 20% of the child population, with notable consequences not only from the clinical point of view of child neuropsychiatry but also the economic one for the entire population”.





The new research infrastructure, it is further explained, “will allow the sharing of advanced clinical, diagnostic and rehabilitation protocols. This will be possible thanks to the creation and use of advanced systems for the sharing of clinical data, divided by pathology, and the use of digital technologies, ranging from robotic platforms to tele-rehabilitation. These technologies will be focused on the transport, management, modelling, personalization and treatment of motor, cognitive and socio-communicative functions in developmental age”.





Tele-Neurart is a project worth over 4 million euros, financed largely by the Ministry of Health, with the contribution of the participating bodies, as part of the Pos trajectory 2 call ‘eHealth, advanced diagnostics, medical devices and mini- invasiveness of the ministry. The project is led by the Stella Maris Foundation and involves 10 regions: Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany, Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.



