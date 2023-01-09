The teleconsultation system between general practitioners and local specialists started in December for the specialist courses in diabetology and cardiology for the city of Florence and for the north-west Florentine area. The activation of teleconsultation among doctors is one of the answers to which the new territorial assistance model arrives, on the one hand committed to offering better assistance at the local level to the citizen, on the other to intercepting needs before they become access to the Emergency room. Asl Toscana centro has started for now with two specialist reports on Florence and six municipalities in the north-west area, Calenzano, Campi Bisenzio, Lastra a Signa, Scandicci, Sesto Fiorentino and Signa. But for the same areas, expansion is already planned also to Geriatrics and Rheumatology with the aim of extending teleconsultation to other areas of central Tuscany as well as with Corporate Radiology for the evaluation of particularly complex diagnostic tests through a dedicated platform.

“Teleconsultation between professionals makes communication and interaction between general practitioners and specialists more efficient – explains Elisabetta Alti, director of the department of general medicine of the ASL Toscana centro – At system level it creates a uniformity of treatment and care realizing that sharing of the response to needs which guarantees the citizen, in complete safety, better assistance, a reduction in waiting lists for problems that can be solved with this method and less access to the Emergency Department, preventing critical situations”.

The project aims to standardize a consultation method between general practitioners and company specialists for questions with characteristics of clinical complexity that do not require a face-to-face visit by the patient. In fact, the aim of the project is to avoid, where possible, the movement of patients, often elderly, for questions that can be resolved with direct contact between professionals. Once an integration has been established between general practitioners and local reference specialists, it will be possible to quickly share the therapeutic-assistance choices, taking advantage of the telephone contact, integrated by a dedicated web platform.

The teleconsultation booking system takes place through a dedicated CUP agenda which can only be accessed by the general practitioner for each individual specialty. On the day and at the time booked, the doctor connects for the teleconsultation with the specialist via the platform. The teleconsultation can only be requested for patients already treated by the company specialists in order to allow the specialist to consult the existing medical record at the time of the request.

“Thanks to teleconsultation – underlines also Giancarlo Landini, director of the department of medical specialists of the ASL – a relationship is created between specialists who operate in the same area and a network is created which allows citizens to have fair and shared answers and , to the system, to respond appropriately on the territory to those who actually need it most, while avoiding improper access to the hospital”.

In the six municipalities in the north-west and in Florence, the general practitioners of the Aft (Territorial Functional Aggregations) have already shared the new path with their specialist colleagues, making telephone numbers available and discussing the methods to be activated to guarantee the monitoring of pathologies and continuity of care. When faced with a diagnostic doubt or a change in therapy, the general practitioner, via remote consultancy and subject to the consent of the patient concerned, can get in touch with the specialist. The patient, for his part, will no longer be forced to visit his GP when the matter can be resolved remotely. In all other cases, the health service in the presence of course remains valid. Teleconsultation was created to integrate traditional healthcare services precisely with the aim of improving their effectiveness and appropriateness.