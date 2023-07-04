Telecyclette: artificial intelligence lands in the RSA

Artificial intelligence in nursing homes. The project is called Telecyclette and saw its debut atXR4REHAB Annual Conference 2023 taking place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Developed by the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, its objective is to improve the physical and mental rehabilitation model of people hospitalized in an RSA.

What are RSAs?

Rsa is the acronym for Healthcare Residences. These are non-hospital facilities but of a healthcare nature, as defined by the Ministry of Health. They host for a period that can go from a few weeks to an indefinite period of time people who are not self-sufficient, who cannot be assisted at home for various reasons and who need specific medical care from several specialists and comprehensive health care.

It often happens to elderly people in nursing homes that they have to deal with the decline in their motor skills and physical isolation.

What is Telecyclette, artificial intelligence in RSA?

The project was inspired by some indoor cycling activities that were developed during the pandemic, to allow cycling enthusiasts to be able to train, giving them the illusion of doing it in the open air, even if they were pedaling in their own apartment. The actual experimentation will take place from next autumn in the RSA San Giuseppe in Milan and at the Residenza il Trifoglio in Turin.

A fully immersive experience

The mechanism involves dialogue through artificial intelligence between a room exercise bike found in the RSA and a traditional bicycle. The elder wears a immersive virtual reality headset and is immediately projected onto the traditional bike. On this last bicycle there is a person of flesh and blood who is pedaling in the open air.

This bike has a 360-degree panoramic video camera, connected to the virtual reality system thanks to the network. Together with the camera, there is a loudspeaker and a microphone, so that the elderly person on the room exercise bike experiences the same sensory experiences that he would have if he were pedaling in the middle of nature. This way he not only has the visual sensation, but he can hear the noises and even talk to the cyclist riding on the real bike.

Artificial intelligence in nursing homes: the research centers involved in the development of the project

The first experimentation took place in the Laboratory of Action, Perception and Cognition (Lapco) of the Faculty of Psychology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. The Multisensory Experience Lab of the Danish University of Aalborg also participated in the project. The research center in Denmark has the task of developing the immersive software and studying the virtual interaction during the Telecyclette experience. The team of the Giovanni Degli Antoni Department of Computer Science of the University of Milan is also involved in the development of this project.

Telecyclette: artificial intelligence in nursing homes improves patients’ quality of life

The project was presented by professor Claudio de’Sperati, associate of Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology at the Faculty of Psychology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan. «The RSA could represent a good response to the aging of the population. In fact, however, it almost always translates into isolation. For the future we can imagine that, for example, a grandson will call his grandfather in the RSA on the phone, proposing to take a Telecyclette ride together. Or again it will be possible for an elderly person to book a ride on a Telecyclette with a volunteer who gives away some of his or her time or by relying on a network of remote cycling guides, a possible new job that this project prefigures ». On the one hand, therefore, motor skills will be trained, on the other hand, isolation will be relieved.

What are the applications of Artificial Intelligence in medicine?

The applications of Artificial Intelligence in medicine are many. The main applications concern:

More accurate and faster diagnoses: AI can help doctors detect diseases in their early stages, multiplying the chances of treatment success and reducing the costs associated with late interventions. AI already has applications of success in the field of cancer. Personalization of therapies: doctors can offer more effective and personalized treatments, based on the specific needs and characteristics of patients. Improve and accelerate data analysis: AI-enabled tools can identify meaningful relationships in raw data and can be applied in nearly every field of medicine, including drug development, treatment decisions, patient care and financial and operational decisions.

Experts have recently talked about theapplication of AI for assisted procreation and the discovery of a new antibiotic thanks to the use of AI.

