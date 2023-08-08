Telefónica’s Commitment to Health, Safety, and Well-being in the Workplace

Telefónica Approves New Regulations to Prioritize Employee Health, Safety, and Well-being

Telefónica, a leading telecommunications company, has taken a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of its employees by approving a set of conscientious regulations focused on health, safety, and well-being in the workplace. The Safety, Health, and Well-being Regulations highlight the company’s commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment. These regulations, which apply to all entities within the Telefónica Group, emphasize the company’s belief in the direct correlation between employee well-being and their motivation, creativity, and productivity.

The main aim of these regulations is to reaffirm Telefónica’s commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of its employees and stakeholders. They establish a concrete and comprehensive framework to mitigate and manage risks associated with the company’s business activities, promoting a culture of safety that encourages preventive measures at all levels of the organization. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for all employees.

The regulations apply to all companies within the Telefónica Group, as specified in the scope and coverage section of the policy.

Under the commitments on health, safety, and well-being section, Telefónica outlines a series of commitments it has adopted, including the identification and evaluation of occupational risks, ensuring compliance with regulations, and establishing strategies to promote a culture of prevention, well-being, and health. The company is determined to continuously improve and promote the use of good practices, while also communicating its initiatives in this field transparently and regularly. Telefónica aims to raise awareness, encourage participation, and foster dialogue among employees and stakeholders.

It is widely acknowledged that employee well-being directly influences their motivation, creativity, and productivity. Telefónica recognizes this and has made it a central focus of their policy.

The responsibilities section of the policy describes the roles of different company entities in ensuring compliance. The Board of Directors, or the equivalent body for each company within the Telefónica Group, is responsible for annually reviewing compliance with the policy. Each company must establish its own Health, Safety, and Welfare Commission to oversee implementation. The Telefónica SA Global Department of Corporate Ethics and Sustainability Management will inform investors and other stakeholders about the company’s work in the area of health, safety, and well-being.

In summary, these regulations underscore the importance Telefónica places on integrating health and safety aspects into its business processes. They are aligned with the company’s ongoing management plan to promote a culture of health, safety, and well-being throughout the organization. The complete regulations can be accessed through the following link:

