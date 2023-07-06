Telemedicine already present in over 7,000 pharmacies – Healthcare

A pharmacy in a file photo. © ANSA

“Today, telemedicine services are available in over 7,000 pharmacies and have often made it possible to save lives, even in the innermost areas of the country, far from public health facilities”. This was stated in a note by Federfarma (the National Federation of Italian pharmacy owners), noting that today the pharmacy guarantees, also on the basis of the reference regulatory framework, various services such as assisted drug dispensing, consultation and pharmacovigilance, the execution of diagnostic tests and vaccinations, instrumental diagnostics (ECG, blood pressure holter, cardiac holter, spirometry and Front Office services.

These activities, together with the potential of pharmacies in terms of structures, technological equipment, level of digitization and provision of new services, lead to electing the pharmacy as one of the pillars of the restructuring of proximity assistance oriented towards a new NHS model, focused on the territory and on the social-health care networks, also specifies Federfarma, underlining that it “never asked for any form of exclusivity, nor did it ever demand that pharmacies identify the patients for whom an ECG is necessary. This is demonstrated by the example of the Liguria Region – referred to by Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato in the interview with Sole 24 Ore – where the doctor prescribes the test which is then performed in the pharmacy. This excludes any conflict of interest”.

“In respect of the different professionalisms and the spirit of collaboration that distinguishes our category, it would be advisable to avoid citing examples that do not represent the activity of pharmacies”, says the president Marco Cossolo – we are proudly working together with all the professionals to strengthen of the territorial assistance network, thanks to digital interconnection, for the protection of citizens’ health“.

