Press release no. 11

Date of the press release 8 March 2023

Telemedicine, contract signed for national platform services

Italy first in Europe to adopt a national telemedicine project

Today, in the presence of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, the contract between AGENAS and the Temporary Business Group (RTI) Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA and Almaviva SpA was signed for the award of the concession for the “Design, implementation and management of enablers of the PNRR National Telemedicine Platform” – Mission 6 Component 1 subinvestment 1.2.3 “Telemedicine” for a value of 250 million euro.

Minister Schillaci expressed his great satisfaction for “another important step in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”. “The national telemedicine platform – said the Minister – will allow us to win the challenge of overcoming the inequalities in the offer of services and assistance between the various territorial areas. Thanks to the platform, healthcare professionals will have new validated tools to operate effectively in each individual and multi-disciplinary process and at the same time the accessibility of patients to treatments and services will also be improved. We will therefore be able, thanks to telemedicine, to give timely and quality answers to the demand for health services in the area. This will translate into a significant reduction of pressure on hospitals and emergency departments, often overloaded with inappropriate requests which end up having a negative impact on the possibility of ensuring interventions and the necessary services at the right times for those who really need them. “The signed agreement – concluded Schillaci – puts Italy at the forefront compared to other European nations in the use of Pnrr funds in the health sector and opens a new phase in the perspective of modernization and rationalization of our National Health Service”.