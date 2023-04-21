Home » Telemedicine was the focus
Health

Telemedicine was the focus

by admin

My goal is to make better use of the opportunities that new developments hold in store for people in medical care in the coming years. This also includes telemedicine. I want to present the draft for an e-health law before the end of this year. Because I want us to take advantage of the opportunities offered by telemedicine. For the benefit of the patients. And to make our healthcare system even more efficient.

See also  According to science, this diabetes has 5 variants with different causes and specific evolutions of the disease

You may also like

WHO warns of risk of dengue disease outbreaks

The minimalist nail trend looks so classy

What happens in the Serie A standings if...

Nine habits in the morning aren’t as healthy...

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the FUSION clinical study also...

Botrillo, from lagoon invertebrate hopes against Alzheimer’s and...

Paper recycling: how sustainable are paper products? |...

Cocaine trafficking from Holland dismantled: 8 arrested, 48...

Caregivers are supposed to care – a new...

What is emotional stress and why is it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy