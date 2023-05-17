«Telephones out of order, where is my mother?»- breaking latest news

Green spots in the midst of endless expanses of cafe au lait. Seen from the firefighters’ helicopter, the treetops are points of color in the monochromatic light of water and mud. The flooded countryside of Emilia-Romagna has become a gigantic swamp and the water, sometimes impetuous, sometimes gentle, has taken over the streets and squares of urban centres, making them unsurpassable streams or pools. From Bologna to Forlì, from Ravenna to Cesena, from Budrio to Faenza, to Imola, Castrocaro, Lugo, and then along the Riviera all the way down to the Marches… After hours and hours of deluge, the bill to pay is very high everywhere, starting with the greatest price, that of human lives. Nine confirmed dead: three in Forlì, four near Cesena, one person in the province of Bologna and one in the Ravenna area. The number of missing is uncertain, also because many verification interventions are still underway (especially in areas where the telephone line has been cut) after the reports reached the Municipalities or directly to the rescuers.

The displaced A lady who sits on the steps in front of the Palafiera in Forlì, which has become a refuge for 150-180 displaced persons, knows this well. Her name is Mina Parrini, she is 70 years old and has had no news from her mother or sister for two days: "Mom is 93 years old. I think she's just home, but so far it hasn't been possible to reach her, and her phone isn't picking up. Same thing for my sister », she is sure. She was evacuated at midnight on Tuesday: «The electricity went out, I called my son who notified the fire brigade. They told me to put a lighted candle in the window to signal my presence, I did and here I am.' Behind her come and go men and women of the Red Cross, volunteers from various associations, desperate people who have seen the water entering the house, climbing like a killer up the stairs, reaching the roof… Inside, sitting on a cot, a girl named Silvia struggles to keep her three dogs at bay, agitated every time one of their kind passes by and even worse if they smell a cat. She too left a flooded house in Forlì: «I watched the water rise and thought: it will calm down. And instead it was increasing more and more, so at 4 in the morning I abandoned everything in the dinghy. I only took the dogs, the cell phone and the keys to the house… What's more: who knows if I'll need them anymore for that devastated house…».

The numbers There are numbers, in these two unfortunate days, that tell the extent of the disaster better than many words. For example rivers. 21 have flooded, even in several places. Torrents of what seemed modest volume suddenly raged, 22 streams swelled to their high warning limit, level three.The Civil Protection counts at least 37 Municipalities struggling with flooding between Romagna and Bologna and another 48 that are instead dealing with landslides, between Reggio Emilia and Rimini. Not to mention the evacuees: the Region estimated yesterday afternoon that there were at least 13,000 but the rescuers are all convinced that the number is much higher. Because so many have left home without reporting it when it was still possible to move independently. And to those 13,000 must be added about another 20,000 in Ravenna, people who live on the lower floors forced by an ordinance to evacuate last night because the flood of the Montone and Ronco rivers was expected during the night, with "particularly high flood risk ». Anyone who tried to reach the flooded areas yesterday can describe an adventure story. Forlì, to say. You couldn't get there from the main road that passes through Imola, nothing to do even from Faenza (even the isolated one), impossible from the A14 motorway (closed for a long time due to the flooding of the Montone), not feasible from Ravenna and very difficult from Cesena. The trick to conquer it, let's say, was to go across the fields once, twice, twenty times; go back when the water got too high and try again until you took the right road, maybe flooded, yes, but passable. This was also the case for the other large urban centres, and this should be enough to describe the disaster of the disasters of the day: mobility, including that by train which, needless to say, has followed the same black fate as travel by car, i.e. interruptions, suspensions, delays.

All rivers flooded, 24 municipalities flooded. The situation in Emilia-Romagna is becoming more and more dramatic as the hours go by. In many cities, from Cesena to Ravenna, from Forlì to Faenza, rescue operations continue with difficulty: many people are still trapped, without food, on the ground and on the upper floors of their homes. There are already several dead and thousands of displaced people. The regional civil protection has extended the red alert for the provinces of Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia and for all of Romagna until tomorrow, Thursday 18 May. Even if no further rainfall is expected, “the persistence of high floods is expected on all the valley stretches of the watercourses in the central-eastern sector of the region”, reads the bulletin. In the photo, a submerged square in Cesena (Afp) A flooded road in the Cesena area (Afp) Several law enforcement and army aircraft are flying to the disaster sites to help in the rescue (Ansa) The images taken from a Ministry of Defense helicopter in flight between Cesena and Forlì (Twitter) Cesena: a citizen goes back and forth with an inflatable kayak to help people trapped in houses (Ansa) Houses surrounded by water in Cesena A farmhouse submerged by the waters of the Idice stream in Budrio, in the Bolognese area (Ansa) Flooded houses and fields in Budrio, near Bologna (Ansa)