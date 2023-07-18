Telethon Foundation launches its first social report and in 2022 confirms growing numbers

With over 75 million euros raised by donors, the Telethon Foundation closes 2022 with a new record and with the further growth of investments in the most advanced scientific research that reach 51 million euroswith an increase of 7% compared to the previous year.

It was a 2022 of turning point and change that the Foundation has just closed, not only for the record numbers, but also for the ever-increasing commitment to guaranteeing a cure for rare genetic diseases at all costs, with the announcement of wanting to take over as the Marketing Authorization Holder for ADA-SCID Gene Therapy; for the ability to refine strategies in obtaining the maximum impact from the resources available and for the launch, finally, with the Cisl, of the first, innovative, National Collective Labor Contract, the new agreement that goes beyond precarious and atypical contracts of the sector and restores dignity to a strategic use for the health of citizens.

In line with the new Guidelines for drafting the social report of third sector entities (as well as the international standard for sustainability reporting Global Reporting Initiative), the Telethon Foundation has also launched the process of reviewing internal reporting processes, with the objective of strengthening transparency and autonomy, values ​​that have always been in the Foundation’s DNA, in sharing the activities carried out, the results achieved in supporting scientific research and the progress of the strategic plan. The Social Report 2022 in fact, it was also a further opportunity for discussion, participation, listening and dialogue, to evaluate the degree of alignment between the strategic development plan and the expectations of the various categories of relevant stakeholders.

“Continuous improvement belongs to us and derives from the essential striving for results and our mission, which has always seen people affected by rare genetic diseases at the center – he comments Francesca Pasinelli, General Manager of the Telethon Foundation – A commitment that implies the Foundation’s ability not only to accommodate the changing reality but also to know, and be equipped, to courageously face the challenges of change. We have a responsibility to operate strategicallyachieving maximum impact from the resources we have available, and to be accountable to patients, clinicians and researchers, and civil society for all the steps we take in pursuit of our goals.

And thus continue to realize, in practice, the principle that every life counts”.

In continuity with the 2022 Mission Report, the Foundation’s work is also explained this year through the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, a action program for people, the planet and prosperity signed in September 2015 by the governments of the 193 member countries of the United Nations. In particular, the activities of the Telethon Foundation can be placed in objectives 3, 9 and 17, which refer to the areas of health, research innovation and partnership care.

