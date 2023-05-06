Telethon ‘Io per lei’ campaign celebrates rare mothers – Telethon per Voi

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – Telethon’s ‘Io per Lei’ campaign is once again dedicated to ‘rare’ mothers this spring, who have always been at the center of the Foundation’s mission, born thirty years ago precisely from the appeal of a group of mothers of the Italian Union for the fight against Muscular Dystrophy (Uildm). The protagonists of this year’s campaign are mother Barbara and little Luca, suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Sma), photographed for the Telethon Foundation by Isabella Franceschini The ‘Io per lei’ campaign is an invitation to join the great chain of solidarity towards mothers of children with a rare genetic disease, choosing with Cookie Hearts to make a gesture of love to support the scientific research of the Telethon Foundation, right in the vicinity of Mother’s Day.



Throughout Italy it will be possible to find over 2,000 collection points where around 5,000 volunteers from the Telethon Foundation and Uildm (Italian Union for the Fight against Muscular Dystrophy), from Avis Volontari Italiani Sangue, Anffas – National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities, Unpli – National Union of Pro Loco d’Italia, Azione Cattolica, and at the newsstands of Si.na.gi. adherents will distribute the biscuit hearts – available in three variants, with Sicilian oranges, with chocolate chips, and with wholemeal flour – against a minimum donation of 15 euros.



“The mothers of children with rare genetic diseases have always been our greatest spur. The love and dedication with which they commit themselves every day to create better living conditions for their children are an example for us to continue our common battle to arrive at a cure – declares Francesca Pasinelli, Director General of the Telethon Foundation – Research is the means chosen by the Telethon Foundation, so that no child is left behind”. Also this spring, with the support of Rai for Sustainability-ESG, the appointment with the awareness week of the Telethon Foundation on the Rai networks from 1 to 7 May is renewed, to continue to support the work of researchers and give concrete answers in terms of treatment and therapy for those facing the difficulties of a rare genetic disease. (HANDLE).

