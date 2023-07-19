Telethon, over 75 million raised for research in 2022 – Telethon for you

With over 75 million euros raised by donors, Telethon Foundation closes 2022 with a new record and with the further growth of investments in the most advanced scientific research which reach 51 million euros, with a 7% increase compared to the previous year. The Foundation’s 2022 Social Report shows record numbers.
In line with the new Guidelines for the drafting of the social report of third sector entities, the Telethon Foundation has also started the process of reviewing the internal reporting processes, with the aim of strengthening transparency and autonomy, values that have always been in the DNA of the Foundation. Among the leading chapters of the 2022 Social Report, the announcement by Telethon of its intention to take over as holder of the marketing authorization for the gene therapy of Ada-Scidand the launch, with the CISL, of the first, innovative, National Collective Labor Agreement that goes beyond precarious contracts and restores dignity to strategic employment.
“Continuous improvement belongs to us and derives from the essential striving for results and our mission, which has always seen people affected by rare genetic diseases at the center – he comments Francesca Pasinelli, general manager of Fondazione Telethon – A commitment that implies the Foundation’s ability not only to accommodate the changing reality but also to know, and be equipped, to courageously face the challenges of change” In continuity with the 2022 Mission Report, the Foundation’s work is explained again this year through the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations, an action program for people, the planet and prosperity signed in September 2015 by the governments of the 193 member countries of the United Nations. , the activities of the Telethon Foundation can be placed in objectives 3, 9 and 17, which refer to the areas of health, research innovation and partnership care.
breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA