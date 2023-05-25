Telethon, the Rare Disease Plan is an important step forward – Telethon for you

news-txt”>

The approval of the National Plan for Rare Diseases also by the State-Regions 2023-2026 conference “is an important step forward towards the implementation of measures eagerly awaited by the patient community”. This was stated by Francesca Pasinelli, general manager of the Telethon Foundation.

“It is very promising that in this phase the allocation of funds has also been decided for the achievement of specific objectives envisaged by the Plan – comments Pasinelli -.

In the Telethon Foundation we congratulate the institutions that have promoted this action at all levels and we also want to express a strong recommendation so that an agreement can be reached as soon as possible on the methods for assigning these resources. It is urgent that they translate into broadening access to diagnosis, treatment and quality of life support for people with rare diseases.”

National Plan for Rare Diseases 2023-2026, explains a note from the Regions, “is a long-awaited provision, the approval of which represents an important milestone that was possible to achieve through close collaboration with the Ministry of Health“. The plan and the document ensure homogeneous care throughout the country and is a three-year programming and planning tool that provides indications for the implementation and implementation of the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea). It represents a common framework of institutional objectives, outlines the main lines of action in the relevant areas of rare diseases and strengthens the strategic link with the Pnrr, the National Prevention Plan (Pnp) and other national planning plans and documents. For the implementation of the agreement, 25 million euros have been allocated for the years 2023 and 2024. The resources will be assigned and disbursed to the Regions and autonomous Provinces with a subsequent agreement in the State-Regions Conference.