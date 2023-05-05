Telethon’s cookie hearts against rare genetic diseases

turn the Telethon’s Io per Lei campaign dedicated to mothers of children with a rare genetic disease. Just buy the Cookie hearts to support the scientific research of the Telethon Foundation, which was born just thirty years ago thanks to the appeal of a group of mothers from the Italian Union for the fight against muscular dystrophy. The protagonists of this year’s campaign are little Luca and his mother Barbara. The child is affected by spinal muscular atrophy.

Telethon’s Io per Lei campaign: here’s how to find cookie hearts

There are over 2000 collection points, managed by 5,000 volunteers from the Telethon Foundation and UILDM Italian Union for the Fight against Muscular Dystrophy, from AVIS Italian Blood Volunteers, Anffas – National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities, UNPLI – National Union of Pro Loco d’Italia, Action Catholic. The biscuits will also be available in the newsstands of SI.NA.GI. The minimum donation is 15 euros.

Telethon’s Io per Lei campaign: the mothers search engine

«The mothers of children with rare genetic diseases have always been our greatest spur. The love and dedication with which they commit themselves every day to create better living conditions for their children are an example for us to continue our common battle to arrive at a cure. Research is the means chosen by the Telethon Foundation, so that no child is left behind», he says Francesca PasinelliDirector General of the Telethon Foundation.

Anyone wishing to support Telethon can also donate through the 1,510 ATMs and 619 agencies throughout the country, on the BNL APP.

How are the Cookie Hearts?

Cookie Hearts are available in three variants: with Sicilian oranges, with chocolate drops, and with wholemeal flour. The tin boxes again this year are in three different metallic colors that identify the taste of the biscuit. Inside the pack is a postcard, with a colored bookmark to detach and keep, which tells a story: by scanning the QR code it will be possible to discover a special surprise.

