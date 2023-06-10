Television and cancer, the study that proves it

,.

The television it is the means of mass communication that knows no rivals.

From its inception to today it has been the subject of numerous studies by psychologists and sociologists.

These studies were conducted in order to define the psychological and behavioral effects on people.

In fact, it is known that spending too much time in front of the television can cause negative implications.

Having become the babysitter of children for years, prolonged exposure to the screen can lead to attention deficitimpair critical skills and judgment, make you more aggressive and prone to anger.

In this regard, in order to study not only the psychological effects but also physical that too much television exposure can cause in people, a group of scientists from United States led a experiment on a sample of approx 90.000 donnebetween 25 eh 42 years old.

Television, the study of effects

The experiment set out to follow the state of health of these women over a period of twenty years, 1991 al 2011.

The results collected at the end were really worrying.

I am 118 donne had been diagnosed with a colorectal cancer.

With a probability of 12% of incurring disease, for those who had spent the least an hour a day ahead on television.

He was born in 70% plus if more than two hours per day.

However, the researcher from the School of Medicine at the University of Whashington, Yin Caorefuted this experiment.

His doubts related to the illogical link between television exposure and risk of rectal cancer.

In fact, he reiterated that before alarming an entire population, the sedentary lifestyles of these women, obesity, any vices such as smoking and so on had to be taken into consideration for the study.

Especially considering the fact that the study was conducted in a population like the United States in which the risk of obesityeven juvenile, has the highest levels in the world.