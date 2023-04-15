Go to the complete recipe ⇩

Tell me the type of diet you follow and I’ll tell you who you are: the secrets are revealed at the table

Did you know that the type of diet you follow regularly can tell a lot about your character? Do not you believe it? Then put yourself to the test now with our test: you will be speechless!

With the exception of these festive days, which have just concluded, which in one way or another suspend judgment on our power typewhich is certainly not made every day of chocolate eggs, simple doves and with various sprinkles, rustic appetizers and savory pies, the food choices we make every day actually reflect a lot of our personality.

The most striking example in this perspective concerns precisely those who do not consume meat for one ethical choice. But not only. Those who, on the other hand, never exceed with fries and sugars, are certainly a person who is attentive to their health. In short, nothing that arrives on our table is random. But what is your typical diet?

Mediterranean, detox or vegetarian: which type of diet do you follow?

Answering our test is very simple. In fact, you just need to choose what is the type of diet you follow almost every day and then read the corresponding profile!

MEDITERRANEAN DIET

A diet that the whole world envies us for the healthy foods it is made up of, if you follow the Mediterranean diet, then it means that you are a true person, principled and genuine. Traditions are important to you and must be handed down from generation to generation, which is why you love Christmas and always look forward to it with eager anticipation. But not only. You can also be very generous, always there for others and you rarely lose heart. You are a very balanced, rational person who knows how to ponder his choices.

DIETA DETOX

Always attentive to the health and needs of your body, if you can’t do without the detox diet, then you are an outgoing and very deep personto. You never stop at appearances: you love to delve into any topic you don’t know. Curiosity is the salt of the Earth for you and you also use it in your daily life. In short, you don’t lack resourcefulness and neither do you actually lack stubbornness which leads you to always be too coherent. Contradictions are part of life, accept them for what they are and let yourself go more, learning to listen to the opinion of others, even if you don’t share it.

VEGETARIAN DIET

For you, nutrition is not only nourishment, but also a life lesson. That’s why if you follow the vegetarian diet, in addition to being one caring and sensitive person, you are also very creative and full of imagination. In everything you do, whether it’s at work or in private life, always put a pinch of originality and personality. You are so dynamic and full of life that boredom scares you a lot, but remember that rest is also essential! Sometimes this is also needed so as not to lose all the enamel and light that distinguish you!

